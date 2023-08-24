Storm Franklin, Set to Become a Hurricane, Guns for Bermuda and Brings Rip Currents to East Coast

After pummeling Haiti and the Dominican Republic, Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it heads toward Bermuda.

The storm made landfall in Hispaniola, the island that is home to Haiti and the Dominican Republic, on Wednesday – bringing deadly floodwater and landslides in its wake. At least one person is dead, while at least two more are missing, according to the Associated Press.

Franklin is expected to reach hurricane status over the weekend. Due to the size and power of the storm, it remains unclear what its exact path will be, meteorologists explained.

"Franklin is a pretty big storm, so we are still having questions on exactly where the center of that storm is going to be," meteorologist Britta Merwin told Fox Weather.

"But by sheer size alone, I would watch Bermuda's forecast very closely for early next week. It's going to be a Category 2 hurricane, very close."

While the storm is not currently forecasted to make landfall in the United States, there will likely be rip currents and water swells on the East Coast, over Labor Day weekend, according to Fox Weather.

On Hispaniola, residents are dealing with the aftermath of the storm, after it hit the island on Wednesday. For both economic and geographic reasons, Haiti and the Dominican Republic remain especially vulnerable to extreme weather.

The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) released a statement about the particular dangers faced by the two countries on Tuesday.

The organization estimates that around 125,000 people in the Dominican Republic “are extremely vulnerable to landslides and flash floods because they live in poor, overcrowded settlements near rivers, creeks and lagoons.”

There were similar concerns about the storm’s impact on Haiti, where severe erosion also escalated the situation’s danger.

"Haiti is among the most vulnerable countries in the world when it comes to the effects of extreme weather,” said Jean-Martin Bauer, the WFP’s country director, in Haiti.

“We know from experience how dangerous storms can have a devastating effect on Haitians’ lives and livelihoods.”