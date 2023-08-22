Stores Running Out of COVID Testing Kits After Uptick in Cases

A recent increase in COVID-19 has led to test kits being sold out in some Florida pharmacies.
Manufacturers say that there is not a genuine shortage in the number of test kits available – instead, the empty shelves reflect a sudden increase that stores weren’t prepared for, the Tampa Bay Times reports. A CVS spokesperson told the newspaper that they have enough test kits to restock store shelves soon.
The current increase in COVID-19 cases is not considered a surge, according to the Tampa Bay Times. The number of cases is still far below January 2022, when the omicron variant infected hundreds of thousands of people.
Between July and August, however, COVID-19 hospitalization rates have nearly doubled nationwide – from 6,454 on July 8 to 12,613 on August 12, according to the Centers for Disease Control. This increase is concentrated in a few geographic areas, including parts of Nebraska, Texas, Florida and the border between Mississippi and Alabama.
In Florida, there were 18,000 cases of Covid-19, in August, which is about twice the number of cases in July, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
Epidemiologist Jason Salemi told the newspaper that there are a few possible reasons for the increase – including the start of a new school year. Extreme summer heat could also play a role because more people are staying inside air-conditioned buildings.
There’s also a possibility that the general population’s immunity to the virus has decreased since the days of the omicron surge.
- How to get a free rapid covid test
- Federal Reimbursement for COVID Tests Ends This Thursday
- A Secret Lab Full of Bioengineered ‘Covid’ Mice Discovered in California Was Run by A Chinese Company, Officials Say
- Sarah Palin Burns COVID Mask on Video as Cases Surge: ‘Don’t Comply’
- FDA Warns: Throw Out These Pregnancy, Ovulation and UTI Tests
- Northwestern Suspends Coach Pat Fitzgerald After Hazing Investigation
People with compromised immune systems are still advised to be cautious about the virus.
“We’re way lower than we’ve been in past years but there’s cause for paying more attention and taking some precautionary efforts,” Salemi told the Tampa Bay Times.
“An infection of COVID-19 is not as simple for them as it would be for some people.”
- School Principal, Another Family Displaced After New Jersey Man Accused of Setting Fires Was Looking for Those Who Were ‘Cyber-Attacking’ Him: PoliceNews
- Watch: Deer With a Sweet Tooth Visits a Candy StoreNews
- Laughter Is the Best Medicine for Your Heart, Study FindsNews
- Experts Rip ‘Fatal Errors’ in Princeton Study Claiming Strip Clubs, Escorts Cut Sex Crimes 13%News
- Baby Bear Rescued After Getting Its Head Stuck in Plastic ContainerNews
- ‘It’s Alive and Wriggling:’ Doctor Freaks Out When Extracting Parasite Only Found in Pythons From Woman’s BrainNews
- Staged Video of Pinned-Down Russian Troops Outrages Pro-War BloggersNews
- Texas Governor’s Floating Border Barrier Sees Little Impact in Number of ArrivalsNews
- Drunk Couple Fell 33-Ft. From Medieval Wall Featured on ‘Game of Thrones,’ Woman Now in Medically-Induced ComaNews
- Guard Acted Like Marvel Superhero Black Panther in Scaring Off Dollar General Shooter: University PresidentNews
- Watch: Extreme Turbulence Hits Flight Traveling Through Major StormNews
- Florida Prisoner Charged With Killing Cellmate by Stabbing Him in Head With a PenNews