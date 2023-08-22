Stores Running Out of COVID Testing Kits After Uptick in Cases

A recent increase in COVID-19 has led to test kits being sold out in some Florida pharmacies.

Manufacturers say that there is not a genuine shortage in the number of test kits available – instead, the empty shelves reflect a sudden increase that stores weren’t prepared for, the Tampa Bay Times reports. A CVS spokesperson told the newspaper that they have enough test kits to restock store shelves soon.

The current increase in COVID-19 cases is not considered a surge, according to the Tampa Bay Times. The number of cases is still far below January 2022, when the omicron variant infected hundreds of thousands of people.

Between July and August, however, COVID-19 hospitalization rates have nearly doubled nationwide – from 6,454 on July 8 to 12,613 on August 12, according to the Centers for Disease Control. This increase is concentrated in a few geographic areas, including parts of Nebraska, Texas, Florida and the border between Mississippi and Alabama.

In Florida, there were 18,000 cases of Covid-19, in August, which is about twice the number of cases in July, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Epidemiologist Jason Salemi told the newspaper that there are a few possible reasons for the increase – including the start of a new school year. Extreme summer heat could also play a role because more people are staying inside air-conditioned buildings.

There’s also a possibility that the general population’s immunity to the virus has decreased since the days of the omicron surge.

People with compromised immune systems are still advised to be cautious about the virus.

“We’re way lower than we’ve been in past years but there’s cause for paying more attention and taking some precautionary efforts,” Salemi told the Tampa Bay Times.

“An infection of COVID-19 is not as simple for them as it would be for some people.”