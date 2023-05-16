Store That Survived 9/11 But Was Closed by COVID Re-Opens in NYC

Century 21's flagship store in Lower Manhattan will reopen Tuesday at noon.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams will do the honors during a ceremonial ribbon-cutting ceremony outside the clothing store on Cortlandt Street.
The company's website on Tuesday featured the words, "WE ARE BACK!"
The New York-based retailer was forced to close its stores in December 2020 — less than three months after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
While it withstood the falling debris of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, it was no match for the COVID pandemic of 2020.
Century 21's downtown location was a favorite amongst thrifty yet stylish New Yorkers. The store's closure was mourned for months.
Last year, it was revealed plans were in the works to revive the brand.
The store also updated its logo to feature the letters "NYC." The words "department store" have also been removed from the logo.
The 100,000-square-foot space has been completely renovated. Instead of six floors, it is now four floors.
The store carries apparel, footwear, outerwear and handbags as well as accessories and fragrances for men, women and kids.
