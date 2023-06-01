Store Owner who Allegedly Shot and Killed Teen Fired a Gun at Suspected Shoplifters Before, Police Say

A South Carolina store owner charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed a 14-year-old boy whom he falsely believed stole water from him has fired a weapon at at least two other people he suspected of shoplifting in recent years.

Rick Chow, 58, is facing charges for the death of Cyrus Carmack-Belton, who Chow thought stole four bottles of water from his XPress Mart Shell station in Columbia, authorities said.

Officials have said, however, that Carmack-Belton did not shoplift any items from the store.

Chow, armed with a handgun, and his son allegedly chased Carmack-Belton down the street and shot him in the back.

According to the Associated Press, the incident was not the first time Chow has fired on suspected shoplifters.

In 2018, the store owner confronted a suspected shoplifter and the man attacked him, law enforcement officials said. Chow then fired two shots and wounded the man in the leg, according to the AP.

The man later pleaded guilty to charges.

Three years before that, Chow fired several shots at a vehicle in an attempt to stop an individual he thought shoplifted from the store, officials said.

The person threatened to shoot Chow. No one was hurt.

Chow was not charged in either case.

Under the state's self-defense law, the shooter must not instigate the incident, and must believe they are in imminent danger and have no way to avoid danger, according to the AP.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department said deputies have been called to Chow's store hundreds of times over the past five years, the news service reported.

Additional charges against Chow or his son for the latest shooting are possible, officials said.