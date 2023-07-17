Storage Unit 5 Minutes From Gilgo Beach Murder Suspect’s Home Searched for Evidence

Police on Long Island were searching a storage unit related to the Gilgo Beach killings investigation.

The search started Sunday and continued through the night, News 12 reported.

It is unclear who owns the contents in the unit but Suffolk County Police confirmed the search was in connection with the investigation.

Police have not revealed if they removed anything from the storage unit.

Rex Heuermann of Massapequa Park, N.Y., is the man charged in three of the Long Island Gilgo Beach murders.

Investigators charted the calls and travels of multiple cellphones, picked apart email aliases, delved into search histories, and collected discarded bottles — and even a pizza crust — for advanced DNA testing to tie him to the case, according to court papers.

Heuermann was taken into police custody on Thursday after being identified as a suspect in the deaths of three women whose bodies were found around a decade ago.

Prosecutors in Suffolk County believe there is enough evidence to connect him to the death of a fourth victim.

Police searched Heuermann’s home over the weekend, which is just a few miles from the storage unit.

They reportedly took a trove of guns from his house.

Heuermann pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder during a Friday court appearance.

He insists he “didn’t do this,” his lawyer Michael Brown said.

The case began with a search for Shannan Gilbert, a sex worker who had called 911 as she ran from a client’s home, saying someone was chasing her. Police were looking for Gilbert in December 2010 when they stumbled upon the remains of someone else: Melissa Barthelemy, last seen alive the year before.

As the toll of victims grew and the search expanded, police used horses to reach the remote area, climbed firefighters’ ladders to see over poison ivy-infested thickets, scoured parking ticket records and got aerial surveillance photos from the FBI. Over the years, reward money was offered, FBI experts profiled the killer and evolving DNA techniques were used.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.