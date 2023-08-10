Stolen Ambulance in Tennessee Hits Pedestrian, Smashes Vehicles Including Local News Van

A stolen ambulance in Tennessee on Wednesday night crashed into several cars, including a local news van, in addition to hitting a pedestrian, according to Memphis police.
The incident began 7:40 p.m. local time when a Crittenden County ambulance was stolen from Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, police said.
The suspect drove off with the ambulance while first responders were in the hospital with a transported patent, local station FOX 13 reported.
Shortly thereafter, the stolen ambulance struck a pedestrian, who was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition, police said.
The stolen ambulance also struck several vehicles, including a FOX13 news van, police and the news station reported.
A station employee was in the van at the time of the collision but was not injured, per FOX 13.
Memphis police said an unidentified man was arrested after the series of crashes.
