Stockton Rush’s Friend Claims He Built Titan Sub as a ‘Mousetrap for Billionaires’

Nick Gallagher
A deep-sea explorer and friend of former OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush says the now-deceased engineer, who died alongside four other men after his Titan submersible imploded near the site of the Titanic, had purposely constructed the doomed sub as a "mousetrap for billionaires."

In an explosive interview with 60 Minutes Australia, Karl Stanley recalled riding the Titan during a test dive off the coast of the Bahamas in April 2019. He said he'd noticed loud bangs that resembled gunshots occurring every three or four minutes and believed it was the sound of the hull being crushed under intense water pressure.

"There is an area of the hull that is breaking down/getting spongy," Stanley wrote in an email to Rush after the trip. "It will only get worse."

The Titan was the only known commercial deep sea submersible whose hull was built from carbon fiber. The industry has long considered the lightweight material too flimsy to withstand intense pressure underwater.

Stanely told the newsmagazine that the implosion was inevitable: "He definitely knew it was going to end like this."

"Who was the last person to murder two billionaires at once and have them pay for the privilege?" he continued.

Stanley warned that Rush was underqualified to lead expeditions on the experimental Titan and even claims to have painted a picture of Rush's sub scattered across the ocean floor after a disaster like the one that actually occurred about 12,5000 feet under the North Atlantic on June 18.

Rush allegedly ignored those concerns.

Karl Stanley pictured with Stockton Rush on the Titan submersible.
Karl Stanley pictured with Stockton Rush on the Titan submersible.60 Minutes Australia/Screenshot



Among the Titan's passengers were two ultra-wealthy businessmen: Hamish Harding, the billionaire founder of a Dubai-based aircraft brokerage company, who had previously traveled to both the deepest point in the ocean and to outer space; and Pakistani philanthropist Shahzada Dawood, whose 19-year-old son, Suleman, also died on the expedition.

Rush's company charged an estimated $250,000 for a voyage to visit the remains of the Titanic. It was part of an emerging industry known as extreme tourism — in which wealthy explorers pay exorbitant prices to visit Mount Everest, the South Pole, and outer space, and other far-flung locations around the world.

