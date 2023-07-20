Former Casino Mogul Steve Wynn Agrees to $10M Fine, Banned From Gaming Industry in Settlement With Regulators - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Former Casino Mogul Steve Wynn Agrees to $10M Fine, Banned From Gaming Industry in Settlement With Regulators

The 81-year-old has an estimated net worth of $3.2 billion

Published |Updated
Eli Walsh
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Former Las Vegas casino and hotel mogul Steve Wynn will pay a $10 million fine and agree to never have involvement in the state’s gaming industry as part of a settlement with Nevada’s gaming regulatory board.

As reported Wednesday by the Nevada Independent, the settlement, if approved by the Nevada Gaming Commission as soon as next week, would end a four-year effort by state gaming regulators to revoke his gaming license after he was accused in 2018 of sexual abuse and misconduct toward female employees while he was the top executive of Wynn Resorts.

In his heyday, he oversaw the operation of several iconic Las Vegas and Atlantic City hotel casinos, including the Golden Nugget, The Mirage, Treasure Island, and Bellagio, among others.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Read More

Wynn, 81, would be barred by the settlement from serving as an officer or executive with a Nevada gaming company but could still have “passive ownership” in a licensed gaming company by holding a stake of less than 5 percent.

Wynn has argued that he is no longer subject to Nevada’s gaming regulators since he resigned from Wynn Resorts, sold his stock and gave up his gaming license after the accusations — which he has denied — became public.

Wynn Resorts paid a $20 million fine in 2019 to state gaming regulators to settle a complaint alleging that former executives of the company failed to report or investigate allegations of Wynn’s sexual assault and misconduct for years.

According to the Independent, Wynn signed the agreement on Monday.

He has an estimated net worth of $3.2 billion, according to Forbes.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.