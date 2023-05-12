Steve Jobs’ $175 Check Sells for Over $100k at Auction

A check signed by Steve Jobs in 1976 was sold at an auction for nearly $107,000, according to Insider.

The Wells Fargo check, worth $175, was expected to sell for $25,000 but was sold for $85,588 due to high demand from bidders.

The check was written by "steven jobs" and was from the year Jobs co-founded Apple in his parents' Palo Alto home. It was sold through RR Auction and is considered a rare and valuable item because Jobs was known to dislike signing autographs.

Bobby Livingstone, executive vice president of RR Auction, said in a press release that the check was a "remarkable flawless check from when Steve Jobs hired Apple's first consulting firms—a central moment in the history of the most innovative and influential companies."

This sale is just one example of the increasing value of old Apple tech. Earlier this year, a first-gen iPhone in mint condition sold for over $63,000. When the iPhone was first released in 2007, it only offered 2G coverage, a 2-megapixel camera, and 4GB or 8GB storage options.