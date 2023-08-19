Stepson Accused of Beating Stepmother to Death With Baseball Bat Within Walls of Gated Community - The Messenger
News.
Stepson Accused of Beating Stepmother to Death With Baseball Bat Within Walls of Gated Community

The New Jersey man is currently detained at the Bergen County Jail pending a court appearance

Published |Updated
Fatma Khaled
JWPlayer

A New Jersey man allegedly has beaten his stepmother to death with a baseball bat at a Bergen County townhouse, according to the police.

John Daniels Jr. has been charged with murder for fatally beating his stepmom Irma Daniels, 48, in the head at a townhome on Stonegate Trail in Cresskill Wednesday night, CBS News reported

Daniels Jr. fled the scene after allegedly striking Irma with the bat, according to Patch. No details were revealed about his motive behind the beating.

Prosecutors said that he is facing charges of first-degree murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, hindering apprehension by suppression, hindering apprehension by providing false information, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Daniels Jr. is currently detained at the Bergen County Jail pending a court appearance.

John Daniels Jr. has been charged with murder for fatally beating his stepmom Irma Daniels, 48, in the head at a townhome on Stonegate Trail in Cresskill, NJ Wednesday night.Getty Images

Three women have been killed in Bergen County over the past four weeks by either their partners or male family members, according to Patch. The county has seen a surge in domestic violence calls in 2022, according to the nonprofit Center for Hope and Safety. 

The nonprofit said that the 24/7 hotline it offers for domestic violence victims received 80% more calls in 2022 compared to the previous year. In 2022, the average number of calls spiked to 107 from 57, according to Patch.

Ten women and children in New Jersey were victims of domestic violence in the first three months of 2023. New Jersey has 35 organizations that help victims of domestic violence.

