Stepmother Sentenced 9 Years for Forcing Child To Sleep Outside in Dog Cage in Below Freezing Temperatures

A 30-year-old North Carolina woman who reinforced the ‘evil stepmother’ stereotype after admitting to forcing her 9-year-old stepson to sleep outside in a dog cage for multiple months was sentenced to a minimum of nine years in prison.
Sarah Starr pleaded guilty to three counts of felony negligent child abuse inflicting serious mental and emotional injury and two counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious injury on Tuesday, WFMY reported. Court documents accused her of barely feeding the imprisoned child, or only feeding him spicy food, and punishing him by throwing water on him, the outlet reported.
“I’ve never seen or experienced something quite so horrific,” Judge Richard Gottlieb said at Sarah Starr’s sentencing, per WFMY. “As a parent, I am horrified. I am speechless. This will haunt me for the rest of my judicial career.”
On Oct. 19, 2022, deputies arrived at the home of Sarah Starr and her husband, Jonathan Starr, to find a 9-year-old boy “locked in a dog kennel” secured with a padlock after being tipped off by an anonymous resident, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies reported the child had no shoes and was only wearing a T-shirt and jeans, despite overnight freezing temperatures and frost on the ground, WGHP reported.
“There were some clothes that were there, just bits and pieces, a little bit of food was inside, but not enough to sustain warmth for this child,” Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons said during an October 2022 press conference.
- Former New Mexico Priest Arrested with Federal Charges for Alleged Child Sex Abuse
- New Hampshire’s First Openly Transgender Lawmaker Arrested on Child Pornography Charges
- Florida Volunteer Santa Arrested on Child Pornography Charges
- Maryland Karate Instructor Arrested on Multiple Sexual Abuse Charges
- 13 Kids Rescued and 19 Men Arrested After Australian Police Bust Child Sex Abuse Ring
- Former Alabama Anti-Abortion Activist Charged With Child Sex Abuse
It was 28 degrees outside when the child was rescued, Simmons said. The child reportedly told EMS he had been living outside since April and did not have a room in the house.
Deputies forced their way into the home and found Sarah Starr holding an 8-month-old baby and a 4-year-old child under her bed, according to WGHP. The children at the home were transferred to the care of the Department of Social Services, and Sarah Starr’s two daughters, ages 7 and 8, were taken from school and out of her care as well.
According to an arrest warrant, Sarah Starr told deputies she didn’t know the combination to the padlock on the dog cage and only Shelley Barnes, the homeowner, and Sarah Starr’s aunt, knew it and that both she and Jonathan Starr were “upset about it,” per WGHP.
All three adults connected to the home – Sarah Starr, Jonathan Starr, and Barnes – were arrested and later charged with multiple counts of child abuse. Barnes was sentenced to a minimum of 7.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to two felony counts of negligent child abuse, and it is unclear what the status of Jonathan Starr’s case is, according to Law & Crime.
Sarah Starr was pregnant when she was arrested in October 2022, and her child was adopted out-of-state after being born while she was in jail, the outlet reported.
- Tomb of Ancient ‘Priest of Pacopampa’ Discovered in Peru After 3,000 YearsNews
- Iranian Singer Prosecuted for Anti-Headscarf Song, Video that Shows Women with Hair UncoveredNews
- The Next iPad Pro Could Be More Like a MacBook Than EverTech
- There Will Be a Massive Test of the Emergency Alert System this Fall. Here’s What You Need To KnowNews
- Japanese Driving Instructors Allow Students to Drink to Show Effects of Drunk DrivingNews
- It’s So Rare To Have Red Hair There’s an Annual Festival To Celebrate ItNews
- Kroger’s Employee Dies in Front of Co-Workers From Extreme Tennessee Heat, Union SaysNews
- Man’s Cell Phone Gets Struck by Police Taser and Starts to ‘Smolder’ as He’s Handcuffed: ReportNews
- Franklin Becomes First Major Atlantic Hurricane, Brings Rip Currents, Rough Surf to East CoastNews
- Man With Knife Shot to Death by Police in Jersey City Now Under InvestigationNews
- Japan Delays Launch for Ground-Breaking Moon Lander and Black Hole MissionTech
- Family Grows 1,000-Pound ‘Godzilla’ Pumpkin as Rookie FarmersNews