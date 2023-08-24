Stepmother Sentenced 9 Years for Forcing Child To Sleep Outside in Dog Cage in Below Freezing Temperatures

A 30-year-old North Carolina woman who reinforced the ‘evil stepmother’ stereotype after admitting to forcing her 9-year-old stepson to sleep outside in a dog cage for multiple months was sentenced to a minimum of nine years in prison.

Sarah Starr pleaded guilty to three counts of felony negligent child abuse inflicting serious mental and emotional injury and two counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious injury on Tuesday, WFMY reported. Court documents accused her of barely feeding the imprisoned child, or only feeding him spicy food, and punishing him by throwing water on him, the outlet reported.

“I’ve never seen or experienced something quite so horrific,” Judge Richard Gottlieb said at Sarah Starr’s sentencing, per WFMY. “As a parent, I am horrified. I am speechless. This will haunt me for the rest of my judicial career.”

On Oct. 19, 2022, deputies arrived at the home of Sarah Starr and her husband, Jonathan Starr, to find a 9-year-old boy “locked in a dog kennel” secured with a padlock after being tipped off by an anonymous resident, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies reported the child had no shoes and was only wearing a T-shirt and jeans, despite overnight freezing temperatures and frost on the ground, WGHP reported.

“There were some clothes that were there, just bits and pieces, a little bit of food was inside, but not enough to sustain warmth for this child,” Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons said during an October 2022 press conference.

It was 28 degrees outside when the child was rescued, Simmons said. The child reportedly told EMS he had been living outside since April and did not have a room in the house.

Deputies forced their way into the home and found Sarah Starr holding an 8-month-old baby and a 4-year-old child under her bed, according to WGHP. The children at the home were transferred to the care of the Department of Social Services, and Sarah Starr’s two daughters, ages 7 and 8, were taken from school and out of her care as well.

According to an arrest warrant, Sarah Starr told deputies she didn’t know the combination to the padlock on the dog cage and only Shelley Barnes, the homeowner, and Sarah Starr’s aunt, knew it and that both she and Jonathan Starr were “upset about it,” per WGHP.

All three adults connected to the home – Sarah Starr, Jonathan Starr, and Barnes – were arrested and later charged with multiple counts of child abuse. Barnes was sentenced to a minimum of 7.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to two felony counts of negligent child abuse, and it is unclear what the status of Jonathan Starr’s case is, according to Law & Crime.

Sarah Starr was pregnant when she was arrested in October 2022, and her child was adopted out-of-state after being born while she was in jail, the outlet reported.