Stephen King Goes Head to Head With Dan Bongino on Twitter

Stephen King ended up in a Twitter feud with Dan Bongino, as the right-wing commentator and iconic author traded barbs over President Biden and whether or not both of them need to get "real" jobs.
It all began when Bongino tweeted an insult of the president.
King, the author behind countless classics like The Shining and Carrie, responded by taking a shot at the former Secret-Service-agent-turned-conservative-media-personality.
"Yes," King wrote. "But he’s got a real job, not a podcast."
Bongino did not take kindly to being told he does not have a real job. The host of The Dan Bongino Show fired back with some classic internet zingers regarding King's relevance, and his place of residence.
