The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Stephen King Goes Head to Head With Dan Bongino on Twitter

    The two engaged in a tense war of words.

    Published |Updated
    Blake Harper
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images; Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

    Stephen King ended up in a Twitter feud with Dan Bongino, as the right-wing commentator and iconic author traded barbs over President Biden and whether or not both of them need to get "real" jobs.

    It all began when Bongino tweeted an insult of the president.

    King, the author behind countless classics like The Shining and Carrie, responded by taking a shot at the former Secret-Service-agent-turned-conservative-media-personality.

    Read More

    "Yes," King wrote. "But he’s got a real job, not a podcast."

    Bongino did not take kindly to being told he does not have a real job. The host of The Dan Bongino Show fired back with some classic internet zingers regarding King's relevance, and his place of residence.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.