Statue By One of Italy’s Greatest Living Artists Destroyed in Fire By Arsonists

The installation, "Venus of the Rags," originally composed of plaster and cloth, has been reduced to char after vandals set fire to and destroyed the artwork.
According to the Associated Press, "Venus of the Rags" by 90-year-old Italian artist Michelangelo Pistoletto had been on display in Naples since June 28. It was inspired by Danish sculptor Bertel Thorvaldsen’s 19th-century "Venus with Apple". Pistoletto’s piece featured a plaster Venus picking through a towering pile of rags.
The seminal artwork was doused and set aflame early Wednesday morning, leaving behind nothing but a charred frame after the flames were extinguished.
While the motive behind the attack remains unknown, Pistoletto told the Corriere della Sera daily newspaper that there could be many reasons for the incident.
"It is a work that calls for regeneration, on the necessity to find a balance and harmony between two minds that are represented on the one hand by beauty, and on the other by consummate consumerism, a disaster," Pistoletto said. "The world is going up in flames anyway. The same spirits that are waging war are the ones that set the Venus on fire."
Pistoletto has created several versions of "Venus of the Rags" over the decades. The first, crafted in 1967, featured Venus as a concrete statue purchased from a garden store and covered in mica to create a glittery surface. Others were a plaster cast of the statue or made of Greek marble containing mica.
