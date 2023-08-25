Staten Island Sues Over Planned Use of Former Catholic School to House Migrants

New York City lawmakers are suing over plans to house some of the thousands of migrants who have arrived in the metro area over the past few months in a former school building.

Staten Island representatives, including Borough President Vito Fossella, are angry at the city's proposed use of St. John Villa Academy as one of several temporary new shelters.

"The people didn't create the problem. The people of Arrochar didn't create the problem. The people of of St. Joseph Hill Academy didn't create the problem. The people of PS 39 and all of Staten Island didn't create this problem. The government created this problem," Fossella said at a press conference Friday.

The announcement came after several days of protests at the site, which is close to an all girls high school.

Those involved in the lawsuit said the current situation faced by NYC was unsustainable and that more and more communities will be impacted by temporary shelters.

It's argued that zoning laws had been bypassed and community leaders not consulted over the shelter, which is set to house around 300 people.

It's estimated well over a thousand people turned up to protest the housing migrants on the island, as New York City seeks to care for over 50,000 asylum seekers. City officials have said the influx is overwhelming and straining available resources.

Signs posted on the fence outside the site said “Attention! Please return to your bus and proceed to your new home at Gracie Mansion," while protestors posted on social media that Staten Island did not want migrants.

"It’s wrong that elected leaders are taking away our parks, schools, senior housing & turning them over to individuals who never paid taxes or even stepped foot in this country until a week ago," Congresswoman for the borough Nicole Malliotakis posted to X, formerly Twitter.

"Some NY’ers may have voted for this ludicrous agenda but Staten Island did not."

The District Attorney for Staten Island Michael E. McMahon said in a statement that the NYPD would have to increase patrols in the area to keep students, teachers, and school staff safe.

"The decision by the City of New York to use the former St. John Villa Academy as a shelter for hundreds of migrants, a decision made without any input from law enforcement, government, or local residents, is unacceptable and invites an unknown risk to the safety of the children and families of St. Joseph Hill Academy, the Seton School for children with special needs, and PS 39, and all who go to school in the neighborhood and many who live nearby." McMahon said earlier this week.

The Messenger approached City Hall for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

On Thursday, New York's Governor Kathy Hochul wrote to President Biden, calling again for fast-tracked work authorizations for new arrivals, as well as financial assistance for the state and NYC.

"I wrote to you earlier this year to ask for the use of certain federal properties to provide temporary shelter," Hochul wrote. "While I appreciate you taking initial steps to assist the State in this regard and your longstanding commitment to an equitable approach to immigration at the Southwest border, the challenges we face demand a much more vigorous federal response."

The Governor argued that the City and State had provided plenty of funding and resources to welcome new arrivals, but that now it was time for the federal government to step up.

"We cannot continue this seemingly endless race of opening shelters just days – and sometimes hours – ahead of the rate of new arrivals," Mayor Eric Adams said in response to the letter.

"We will lose that race. We've been clear about the systemic changes we need – changes that, in the long run, will become an investment in our state and our country's workforce.

"We've been saying it since last year: We need the federal government to allow asylum seekers to work, so they can provide for themselves and their families."