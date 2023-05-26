The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Staten Island Ferry Service Disrupted After ‘Vast Majority’ of Scheduled Workers Call Out Sick

    Employees started calling out on Thursday

    Published |Updated
    Luke Funk
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Service on New York City’s Staten Island Ferry was greatly reduced on Friday morning due to a mass sickout by workers.

    Service on the ferry, which travels between the island to Lower Manhattan, was reduced to once an hour from St. George and on the half-hour out of Whitehall, according to the New York City Department of Transportation.

    The Staten Island Ferry passes between the Robbins Reef Lighthouse and the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge in New York City on October 29, 2022, in Bayonne, New Jersey.
    BAYONNE, NJ - OCTOBER 29: The Staten Island Ferry passes between the Robbins Reef Lighthouse and the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge in New York City on October 29, 2022, in Bayonne, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

    The ferry normally runs every 15 minutes during rush hour.

    Read More

    The sick calls started on Thursday and affected service in the afternoon and continued into Friday.

    City officials warned that non-essential travel was not advised on the ferry due to manpower issues.

    The ferry service blamed sick calls for the issue: “Service disruptions are a result of the vast majority of employees scheduled to operate the Staten Island Ferry calling out sick. Updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.”

    The ferry provided free service seven days a week, year-round. The trip takes about 25 minutes.

    The ferry carries over 12 million passengers a year, according to its website.

    On a typical weekday, five boats make 117 trips, carrying approximately 35,000 passengers.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.