State Troopers Accused of Violently Assaulting Teens Who Played ‘Ding Dong Ditch’ Prank at Cop’s Home - The Messenger
State Troopers Accused of Violently Assaulting Teens Who Played ‘Ding Dong Ditch’ Prank at Cop’s Home

The involved trooper has been suspended while the agency investigates

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Delaware State Troopers are investigating one of their own after a social media post accused a trooper of attacking four teenagers who knocked on the wrong door while playing a prank.

On Tuesday, a woman posted 13 pictures and a lengthy description about the alleged assault on behalf of her sister, as first reported by the Delaware News Journal. In the post, the woman said her 15-year-old nephew was playing “ding dong ditch” with three of his friends. The age-old prank involves knocking on a door, or ringing a doorbell, and running off before the resident opens the door.

“Well unfortunately, one of the houses happened to be owned by a Delaware State Trooper,” the post read. According to the woman, the trooper “was not home at the time but he was made aware" of the incident. She said the house was equipped with a Ring doorbell camera that caught the boys knocking on the door and running away.

It was while the boys were walking home that the woman alleged the unarmed group was stopped by two state troopers, in an area she said is not typically patrolled by the agency. 

The pair of troopers reportedly arrested one of the boys and then “beat the living hell out of" her nephew, the woman claimed.

“My nephew currently has a concussion, needs surgery to repair severe eye damage (as the cops stomped on him and kicked him multiple times),” she wrote. “He is covered in bruises, scrapes and scratches up and down his entire body.” 

She said she assumed the troopers’ “senses kicked in” and they called an ambulance. She said the boys have consistent stories about what happened. 

“We will not allow my nephew to be another statistic of police brutality and men/women who feel that they are superior to those around them,” she wrote. “‘Protect and Serve’ seems to only matter when you’re protecting your own.”

On Wednesday, the Delaware State Police posted a statement on X (formerly Twitter) addressing the woman’s post on social media. It said it was “aware of a social media post which alleges a teenager was assaulted and injured while being detained by a trooper during an investigation.”

The injured teen can be seen with bandages and scrapes on his face after the alleged assault
Family says a ding -dong-ditch prank went wrong when a state trooper beat the teens involvedScreenshot/Fox29 Delaware

According to the police, they first became aware of the incident while conducting an internal body-worn camera review on the day of the alleged assault and “immediately initiated an investigation” with the Department of Justice and the Office of Professional Responsibility. 

The trooper involved in the reported assault has been suspended as the investigation unfolds, according to police. The investigation is also looking into whether the other trooper on patrol failed to intervene.

A state police spokesperson told the Delaware News Journal the agency posted about the incident on social media rather than a formal press release because it lacked the information typically required for a news release.

"This ongoing investigation is in collaboration with the Department of Justice, so we don't have the information that would typically be in a news release," Sgt. India Sturgis said. "Our goal is to let the public know that we are aware of the incident and that we took immediate action by suspending the trooper."

