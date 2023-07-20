State Senator Apologizes for Keying Car with ‘Biden Sucks’ Bumper Sticker

A Rhode Island State Senator who was arrested last month for keying a car with a "Biden Sucks" bumper sticker has apologized, saying he exhibited a "lack of self-control" in the incident.

Joshua Miller, a Democrat representing Providence, was charged with vandalism/malicious injury to property for scratching a Nissan Pathfinder next to his pick-up truck at a shopping center parking lot on June 22.

When additional charges against him were announced Tuesday, Miller apologized to the victim, his constituents, and his senate colleagues for his actions.

“I am truly sorry for my actions in this matter and I am disappointed in my behavior and lack of judgment,” Miller told reporters outside Third District Court in Warwick, according to The Boston Globe.



“In a blink of an eye, I exhibited a lack of self-control that has impacted my reputation. For that, I only have myself to blame as I am solely responsible for what led to today’s court proceedings.”

The owner of the Pathfinder was reportedly able to identify Miller after seeing a “Re-elect Senator Josh Miller" bumper sticker on Miller's truck.

“He then looked up Senator Josh Miller on the internet on his cell phone, which returned a photo of him,” the police said in a new release. “He immediately recognized the subject in the photo as the person he suspected of keying his vehicle.”

In an initial interview with police, Miller denied involvement in the keying. "He was blocking my way, saying that I scratched his car, I didn’t scratch his car. I’m a state senator, I think he recognized me. I think he’s one of the gun nuts," he said, according to police body cam footage obtained by Fox News Digital.

Miller was allowed to leave the scene but after Cranston police reviewed surveillance footage from the parking lot, the footage matched the victims’ version of events, not Miller's.

Officers then confronted Miller in his home where he admitted to damaging the car. He also claimed that the owner “dared him” to key the car, police said.

In addition to the new charges he will face, Miller is facing calls to step down from the Republican Party of Rhode Island.

"Unfortunately, this is not the first time the senator has retaliated against someone he disagrees with politically. Whether it’s verbal attacks or, in this case, damage to personal property, Miller has shown disregard for anyone that is not aligned with his own party," Chairman Joe Powers said in a statement. "He is failing to represent every constituent in his district."



The Democratic leader of the senate has accepted Miller's apology.

