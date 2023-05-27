State Farm Pushed ‘Wildfire Safety’ Tips Day Before Halting Sales For California Coverage

State Farm promoted wildfire safety tips on Twitter just one day before announcing its partial withdrawal from California — which cited, in part, high wildfire risk in the state.

“If a wildfire arrived today, would you be ready?” the insurance giant asked in a Thursday tweet.



“Protect your home and family with this quick guide to preparing your home, making an evacuation plan and go bag, and understanding evacuation orders.”

The post linked to a guide from the insurer detailing how to prepare a go bag, strategies for mitigating wildfire risk, and best practices whether evacuating or sheltering in place.

Less than 36 hours after pushing the fire prep tips, State Farm announced that it would no longer sell new business and personal lines property and casualty insurance in California, effective Saturday.

(Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

The company cited factors including “rapidly growing catastrophe exposure” in its decision.



“We take seriously our responsibility to manage risk,” State Farm said. “We recognize the Governor’s administration, legislators, and the California Department of Insurance (CDI) for their wildfire loss mitigation efforts.”

“However, it’s necessary to take these actions now to improve the company’s financial strength,” its statement continued.

Personal auto insurance will not be affected by the decision, and existing customers will continue to be served.

State Farm said it would keep working with California officials to “build market capacity,” suggesting that the retreat may not be permanent.



Six of the 20 most destructive wildfires in California history have come since 2020, according to the state’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.



Home replacement costs across the U.S., meanwhile, have escalated more than 55% since 2019, according to the Insurance Information Institute.



