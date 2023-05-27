State Farm Pushed ‘Wildfire Safety’ Tips Day Before Halting Sales For California Coverage
Less than 36 hours after pushing the tips, State Farm announced that it would no longer sell some new policies in California
State Farm promoted wildfire safety tips on Twitter just one day before announcing its partial withdrawal from California — which cited, in part, high wildfire risk in the state.
“If a wildfire arrived today, would you be ready?” the insurance giant asked in a Thursday tweet.
“Protect your home and family with this quick guide to preparing your home, making an evacuation plan and go bag, and understanding evacuation orders.”
The post linked to a guide from the insurer detailing how to prepare a go bag, strategies for mitigating wildfire risk, and best practices whether evacuating or sheltering in place.
Less than 36 hours after pushing the fire prep tips, State Farm announced that it would no longer sell new business and personal lines property and casualty insurance in California, effective Saturday.
- State Farm Retreats From California, Driven Out by Wildfires, Construction Costs
- California just banned gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035: The challenges for electric vehicles in charts
- Rare, ‘Very Aggressive’ Wildfire in Canada Forces Evacuations and State of Emergency
- Never-Before-Photographed Rare Plant Discovered in California
- Rhode Island Will Fund Coverage for State Workers and Medicaid Recipients Seeking Abortion
The company cited factors including “rapidly growing catastrophe exposure” in its decision.
“We take seriously our responsibility to manage risk,” State Farm said. “We recognize the Governor’s administration, legislators, and the California Department of Insurance (CDI) for their wildfire loss mitigation efforts.”
“However, it’s necessary to take these actions now to improve the company’s financial strength,” its statement continued.
Personal auto insurance will not be affected by the decision, and existing customers will continue to be served.
State Farm said it would keep working with California officials to “build market capacity,” suggesting that the retreat may not be permanent.
Six of the 20 most destructive wildfires in California history have come since 2020, according to the state’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
Home replacement costs across the U.S., meanwhile, have escalated more than 55% since 2019, according to the Insurance Information Institute.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Kim Kardashian Criticized for Crossing Writers’ Strike Picket Line: What It MeansNews
- WWE’s Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera Say Surprise Pregnancy ‘Couldn’t Be More Perfect Timing’ (Exclusive)News
- N.J. Mom Who Lost Fiancé and 2 Kids in Crash Is ‘Suffering So Much,’ Brother SaysNews
- Fertility Doctor Accused of Using Own Sperm Dies in Handmade Plane CrashNews
- Amazon to Pay $30.8 Million to Settle FTC Claims its Ring Video Camera ‘Spied’ on Women and Alexa Stored Kids’ DataMoney
- Hawaii Reports Surge in Syphilis Cases, Pregnant Women at High RiskNews
- The Wells Fargo Banker at Helm of Fake Account Scandal Agrees to Pay Nearly $5 Million to Settle SEC Fraud ChargesMoney
- Iran Races Ahead in Enriched Uranium Production: UN ReportNews
- Children’s Hospital Patients’ Artwork Set for Space JourneyNews
- Chicago to Spend $51M on Migrants Sent by Texas After Tense Council MeetingNews
- Audio of 911 Calls Reveal Chaos During Hollywood, Florida Boardwalk ShootingNews
- Xi Jinping’s China Pushes for State Oversight on AI: ‘We Must be Prepared for Worst Case’News