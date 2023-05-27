The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    State Farm Pushed ‘Wildfire Safety’ Tips Day Before Halting Sales For California Coverage

    Less than 36 hours after pushing the tips, State Farm announced that it would no longer sell some new policies in California

    Published |Updated
    Aaron Feis
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    State Farm promoted wildfire safety tips on Twitter just one day before announcing its partial withdrawal from California — which cited, in part, high wildfire risk in the state.

    “If a wildfire arrived today, would you be ready?” the insurance giant asked in a Thursday tweet.

    “Protect your home and family with this quick guide to preparing your home, making an evacuation plan and go bag, and understanding evacuation orders.”

    The post linked to a guide from the insurer detailing how to prepare a go bag, strategies for mitigating wildfire risk, and best practices whether evacuating or sheltering in place.

    Less than 36 hours after pushing the fire prep tips, State Farm announced that it would no longer sell new business and personal lines property and casualty insurance in California, effective Saturday. 

    Read More
    Plumes of smoke rise as wildfire approaches a home during the Fairview Fire near Hemet, California in Riverside County on September 7, 2022. - A ferocious heat wave scorching the western United States could finally begin to wane in the coming days, forecasters said on September 7, but they warned of dangerous fire conditions as howling winds sweep through the bone-dry region.
    (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

    The company cited factors including “rapidly growing catastrophe exposure” in its decision.

    “We take seriously our responsibility to manage risk,” State Farm said. “We recognize the Governor’s administration, legislators, and the California Department of Insurance (CDI) for their wildfire loss mitigation efforts.”

    “However, it’s necessary to take these actions now to improve the company’s financial strength,” its statement continued.

    Personal auto insurance will not be affected by the decision, and existing customers will continue to be served.

    State Farm said it would keep working with California officials to “build market capacity,” suggesting that the retreat may not be permanent.

    Six of the 20 most destructive wildfires in California history have come since 2020, according to the state’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

    Home replacement costs across the U.S., meanwhile, have escalated more than 55% since 2019, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.