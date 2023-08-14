State Fair Cow Named Using Racial Slur Sparks Outrage: ‘Totally Off Limits’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Lahaina Fire Victims Being Pressured to Sell Land, Governor Warns

State Fair Cow Named Using Racial Slur Sparks Outrage: ‘Totally Off Limits’

The word is an anti-Black racial epithet that starts with the letter 'J' and was commonly used in the late 1800s and early 1900s

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A cow with a name resembling an offensive racial slur was showcased at the Wisconsin State Fair, leading to backlash from local residents, reports Milwaukee station WISN.

Visitors to the state fair last week expressed shock after seeing the cow's nameplate.

"We were walking through the dairy barn, enjoying ourselves, and came across the nameplate and were taken aback," David Blake told the outlet.

The word is an anti-Black racial epithet that starts with the letter "J." It was commonly used in the late 1800s and early 1900s, usually as a commentary on the stereotypical physical features of African-Americans.

Read More

“It's one of those words, one of those few words that should be totally off limits," Blake said. "I mean, there's a big one that we all know, and I think it's on the same level.”

A prominent Milwaukee community activist, with 45,000 Facebook followers, posted a picture of the contentious nameplate.

“This s— has to come down. ASAP," he said. "Quit playing in our face. We KNOW this term is derogatory.”

The family that owned the cow responded by renaming it "Puzzle."

However, the initial name left an indelible mark on Blake.

“Disgusting, and definitely not something people should be using,” he remarked. “And shame on the State Fair. I'd assume there would be policies in place where they review the names. I don't understand how this was allowed to get through.”

In light of intense backlash, the family who owns the cow has since changed the name to 'Puzzle'
In light of intense backlash, the family who owns the cow has since changed the name to 'Puzzle'Vaun L. Mayes/Facebook

A representative for the state fair addressed the controversy in a statement to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, noting that prompt action had been taken.

"The animal has been removed from State Fair Park. The exhibitor who showed this animal, part of our junior show, is also no longer at State Fair Park,” said the spokesperson. “We regret that this oversight occurred and that it was not flagged earlier. We aim to ensure that everyone — from fairgoers to exhibitors, staff, and partners — feels welcome at the Wisconsin State Fair."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.