    Charlie Javice, Founder of Financial Aid Startup Frank, Pleads Not Guilty to Duping JP Morgan

    Fintech entrepreneur was indicted for allegedly defrauding the country's biggest bank as it acquired her company.

    Ben Feuerherd
    CBS New York

    Tech entrepreneur Charlie Javice, who is accused of defrauding JPMorgan Chase out of $175 million, pleaded not guilty to charges she faces in a federal indictment at a brief court hearing Monday. 

    Javice, 31, appeared via video feed at her Manhattan federal court arraignment, and entered the not guilty plea through her attorney, Alex Spiro. 

    The onetime rising tech star was charged in a criminal four-count indictment last week with wire fraud, bank fraud, securities fraud and a related conspiracy count for allegedly inflating the number of customers who used Frank, her financial-planning startup. 

    In a separate civil suit, JP Morgan alleged that as it sought to acquire Frank, Javice duped the bank into believing the company had millions of users—when it actually had fewer than 300,000. 

    At the arraignment Monday, Javice only spoke to confirm her not-guilty plea. 

    “That’s correct, Your Honor,” she told Judge Gabriel Gorenstein. 

    After the plea, her lawyer raised with the judge that federal prosecutors and JP Morgan have not turned over evidence needed to prepare for trial. 

    Prosecutor Dina McCleod responded that they’ve obtained “voluminous discovery” in the complex case and would properly turn it over to Javice, as the law requires. 

    Javice, who was named on Forbes' '30 Under 30' list for tech in 2019, is scheduled to return to court for a hearing on June 6th. 

