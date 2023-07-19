Starbucks App Glitch Is Creating Phantom Orders for Customers - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Starbucks App Glitch Is Creating Phantom Orders for Customers

Twitter users reported "order ready" notifications when they weren't waiting on drinks

Published |Updated
Rachel Askinasi
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Customers at StarbucksOmar Havana/Getty Images

Starbucks app users started getting notifications that their drinks were ready on Wednesday — the only issue is that they weren't waiting on an order.

At 1:38 p.m. EST, Twitter user Spinks Megginson tweeted out a screenshot of their notification and wrote, "Random 'Your order is ready!' notification from the Starbucks app… I’m nowhere close to a Starbucks and I haven’t placed an order."

Others chimed in saying they had similar experiences and were confused. One even said they "clicked on it in a panic" when they saw the message.

Read More

A Starbucks spokesperson told The Messenger that customers were not charged as a result of the glitch.

"Earlier today, a push notification from the Starbucks app was sent as an error," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Customers were not charged for an order if one was not placed. We apologize for the inconvenience."

Someone replied to Megginson saying that they were experiencing an issue with their apps order history tracking as well.

"Also, is your history working? My receipt history is blank and my previous order says no orders," Kyle tweeted.

Another user, Julie in sunny Florida, shared a photo of an error message they received when actually trying to place an order.

"Who broke the @Starbucks app? First it pushed a message about an order being ready when I haven't ordered. Now this…" they wrote.

The error message said, "We're cleaning up a big spill. While we tidy up, an expert barista can take your order in the store. Thanks for your patience."

According to Downdetector, there were more than 12,000 reported outages of the Starbucks app on Wednesday as of 5:23 p.m.

The company recommends reaching out to the Starbucks customer care team if any customers need further support.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.