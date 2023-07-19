Starbucks App Glitch Is Creating Phantom Orders for Customers

Starbucks app users started getting notifications that their drinks were ready on Wednesday — the only issue is that they weren't waiting on an order.
At 1:38 p.m. EST, Twitter user Spinks Megginson tweeted out a screenshot of their notification and wrote, "Random 'Your order is ready!' notification from the Starbucks app… I’m nowhere close to a Starbucks and I haven’t placed an order."
Others chimed in saying they had similar experiences and were confused. One even said they "clicked on it in a panic" when they saw the message.
A Starbucks spokesperson told The Messenger that customers were not charged as a result of the glitch.
"Earlier today, a push notification from the Starbucks app was sent as an error," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Customers were not charged for an order if one was not placed. We apologize for the inconvenience."
Someone replied to Megginson saying that they were experiencing an issue with their apps order history tracking as well.
"Also, is your history working? My receipt history is blank and my previous order says no orders," Kyle tweeted.
Another user, Julie in sunny Florida, shared a photo of an error message they received when actually trying to place an order.
"Who broke the @Starbucks app? First it pushed a message about an order being ready when I haven't ordered. Now this…" they wrote.
The error message said, "We're cleaning up a big spill. While we tidy up, an expert barista can take your order in the store. Thanks for your patience."
According to Downdetector, there were more than 12,000 reported outages of the Starbucks app on Wednesday as of 5:23 p.m.
The company recommends reaching out to the Starbucks customer care team if any customers need further support.
