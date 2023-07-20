Star Wars Impersonator Who Performed For Kids as Luke Skywalker Arrested For Child Pornography - The Messenger
Star Wars Impersonator Who Performed For Kids as Luke Skywalker Arrested For Child Pornography

His phone contained photos and videos of young girls being sexually assaulted

Jenna Sundel
Star Wars Launch Bay at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World ResortHarshLight/Wikimedia

A man well-known in the Cincinnati area for impersonating a popular "Star Wars" character has been arrested on charges related to child pornography.

According to court records, John Stevens is facing eight counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

WLWT 5 reported that Stevens had videos and photos on his phone of young girls being sexually abused by several different men.

Stevens was known in the community for his resemblance to actor Mark Hamill. Stevens impersonated Hamill's character from "Star Wars," Luke Skywalker, for children at several local nonprofits. He also used local events and GoFundMe to raise money to buy toys for children.

He was admitted at the Hamilton County Justice Center on Wednesday and is expected to be arraigned on Thursday.

