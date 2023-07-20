Star Wars Impersonator Who Performed For Kids as Luke Skywalker Arrested For Child Pornography

A man well-known in the Cincinnati area for impersonating a popular "Star Wars" character has been arrested on charges related to child pornography.
According to court records, John Stevens is facing eight counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.
WLWT 5 reported that Stevens had videos and photos on his phone of young girls being sexually abused by several different men.
Stevens was known in the community for his resemblance to actor Mark Hamill. Stevens impersonated Hamill's character from "Star Wars," Luke Skywalker, for children at several local nonprofits. He also used local events and GoFundMe to raise money to buy toys for children.
- Star Wars Impersonator Looked At Child Porn While Volunteering at Children’s Hospital, Prosecutors Allege
- Mark Hamill is Ready to Retire Luke Skywalker: ‘That’s Enough’
- Florida Volunteer Santa Arrested on Child Pornography Charges
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals Court
- New Hampshire’s First Openly Transgender Lawmaker Arrested on Child Pornography Charges
He was admitted at the Hamilton County Justice Center on Wednesday and is expected to be arraigned on Thursday.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News