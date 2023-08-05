Star Wars Impersonator Looked At Child Porn While Volunteering at Children’s Hospital, Prosecutors Allege 

A popular Star Wars cosplayer had allegedly been in possession of child porn while volunteering at a children’s hospital, prosecutors in Ohio claimed, according to local ABC affiliate WCPO-TV.
In court, prosecutors said John Stevens 59, of Loveland, Ohio, had photos and videos on his phone showing “very young female children” engaging in sex acts with adult men.
The images and videos were “too profane to say out loud in front of the media,” Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for Hamilton County Dave Wood said in court, adding that they believe he distributed the content through an app to others.
Stevens, who goes by Fluke Skywalker when he cosplays, was arrested on July 19 on charges of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor or impaired person.
NBC affiliate WLWT reported last month that the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office received a tip of suspicious material getting uploaded to a cloud. A watchdog organization that tracks IP addresses and alerts police to such uploads then transmitted the info to deputies, eventually leading to Stevens' arrest.
He did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s request for comment.
Prosecutors called his cosplaying of ‘Star Wars’ character Luke Skywalker “concerning” because it gave him significant access to children.
Stevens operates a website in which parents can book him to come to their child’s event dressed as Fluke Skywalker. Across all his social media accounts, Stevens has more than 31,000 followers.
Mark Hamill himself, the actor who plays Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, said last year in a tweet that Stevens “looks more like me than me,” adding that he admires his work.
The Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, where Stevens volunteered, did not immediately return The Messenger’s request for more information.
