Star Soprano Anna Netrebko Sues Met Opera Over Its Decision to Cut Ties Over Russia-Ukraine war - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Star Soprano Anna Netrebko Sues Met Opera Over Its Decision to Cut Ties Over Russia-Ukraine war

Netbreko is alleging breach of contract and defamation in her suit against The Met.

Published |Updated
Associated Press
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Soprano Anna Netrebko, once among the Metropolitan Opera’s biggest box office draws, sued the company and general manager Peter Gelb on Friday, alleging defamation, breach of contract and other violations related to the institution's decision to drop her following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, asks for at least $360,000 in damages for lost performance and rehearsal fees. Netrebko claims the Met caused ”severe mental anguish and emotional distress” that included “depression, humiliation, embarrassment, stress and anxiety, and emotional pain and suffering.”

The Met dropped the Russian soprano from future engagements shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Gelb had demanded she repudiate Russia President President Vladimir Putin.

“Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Met and Peter Gelb have used Anna Netrebko as a scapegoat in their campaign to distance themselves from Russia and to support Ukraine," the management of the 51-year-old soprano said in a statement.

Read More

The Met said in a statement: "Ms. Netrebko’s lawsuit has no merit.”

The American Guild of Musical Artists filed a grievance on Netrebko's behalf and arbitrator Howard C. Edelman ruled in February that the Met violated the union's collective bargaining agreement when it canceled deals with Netrebko to appear in Verdi's “Don Carlo” and “La Forza del Destino" and Giordano's ”Andrea Chénier." He awarded her compensation for the lost performances, which the union calculated at $209,103.48.

Netrebko, who made her Met debut in 2002, was due to receive the Met's top fee of $17,000 per performance, the suit said.

Edelman's decision said Netrebko voluntarily withdrew from performances of Wagner's “Lohengrin” and Puccini's “Turandot” and was not owed for those.

Russian soprano Anna Netrebko bows to the audience at the end of La Scala opera house's gala season opener, Giacomo Puccini's opera &quot;Tosca&quot; at the Milan La Scala theater, Italy, on Dec. 7, 2019. Soprano Netrebko, once among the Metropolitan Opera’s biggest box office draws, sued the company and general manager Peter Gelb on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, alleging defamation, breach of contract and other violations related to the institution's decision to drop her following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Russian soprano Anna Netrebko bows to the audience at the end of La Scala opera house's gala season opener, Giacomo Puccini's opera "Tosca" at the Milan La Scala theater, Italy, on Dec. 7, 2019. Soprano Netrebko, once among the Metropolitan Opera’s biggest box office draws, sued the company and general manager Peter Gelb on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, alleging defamation, breach of contract and other violations related to the institution's decision to drop her following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)AP Photo/Luca Bruno

The lawsuit alleges breach of additional agreements for 40 performances of Puccini's “Tosca” and Tchaikovsky's "Pique Dame (The Queen of Spades")" during the 2024-25 season and Puccini's “Manon Lescaut” and Verdi's “Macbeth” in 2025-26. Going beyond the scope of the arbitration, the suit claims Netrebko was discriminated against because of national origin.

Netrebko alleges the Met and Gelb “harmed Netrebko’s relationship among audiences, including by encouraging protests against her performances” and “reputation caused by Gelb and the Met has caused other opera houses and cultural institutions in the United States to refrain from hiring Netrebko.” It said Netrebko was forced to sell her New York City apartment at a loss.

The suit said “due to the Met’s requirement that Netrebko issue public statements opposing the actions of Russian government, Russian politicians have denounced Netrebko, Russian theater companies have canceled contracts with her, Russian audiences have criticized her on her social media channels and in the Russian press, and Netrebko and her family and friends in Russia have suffered the risk of harm, retaliation, and retribution by the Russian government.”

While absent from the U.S., Netrebko opened the 100th anniversary season of Italy's Arena di Verona in June with a new production of Verdi's “Aida.”

She is scheduled to appear this month at the Teatro Colon in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and her 2023-24 season includes engagements with Berlin's Staatsoper unter den Linden, the Vienna State Opera, Milan's Teatro alla Scala and the Paris Opéra.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.