Star High School Basketball Player Dies After Collapsing During Team Workout

A standout high school basketball player is being mourned in Pinson, Alabama, after suffering a sudden medical emergency at school.
AL.com reports that Pinson Valley High School senior Caleb White, 17, was working out with his team Thursday morning when the medical emergency occurred.
Life-saving efforts began at the school and continued in the ambulance to the hospital, where the teen was pronounced dead.
Pinson Mayor Joe Cochran said he knew Caleb personally, and was "heartbroken" to learn of his death.
"No words can be gathered to provide comfort to a family and community experiencing the loss of young life," Cochran wrote on Facebook. "Please lift Caleb's family and friends along with the entire PVHS community in prayer for the hours, weeks, months and years ahead."
Added Cochran: "Life is fleeting, enjoy every day as the treasure it is — I know Caleb did."
White stood 5 feet 11 inches and was one of three finalists for Class 6A player of the year as a junior. He was also a first-team all-state selection who averaged 20.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Pinson Valley High Indians.
The year before, he averaged 17.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and also had 71 steals.
Administrators have confirmed counselors will be available to grieving students and staff in the coming days.
AL.com reported that an autopsy will be performed today to determine the cause of death.
