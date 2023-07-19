Stanford President Resigns After Investigation Into Manipulated Research

Stanford University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne announced his resignation Wednesday after a university-sponsored investigation found "manipulation of research data” on several papers he co-authored.

The report stopped short of directly implicating Tessier-Lavigne in any of the instances of apparent manipulation, errors, or other short-comings in the papers the panel scrutinized.

Tessier-Lavigne will step down effective August 31. Stanford University Chair of the Board of Trustees Jerry Yang said he accepted the resignation “in light of the report and its impact on his ability to lead Stanford.”

Tessier-Lavigne, 64, is a widely respected neuroscientist whose work on Alzheimer’s disease and brain aging has been called into question. Stanford University initiated a review of his work in December 2022 that focused on 12 of the more than 200 papers he is named as an author on. Tessier-Lavigne is the lead author on 5 of the 12 papers.

While the review board found no evidence that Tessier-Lavigne directly “engaged in research misconduct,” it found that members of his labs "engaged in inappropriate manipulation of research data or engaged in deficient scientific practices, resulting in significant flaws in those papers,” Yang wrote in his announcement.

Marc Tessier-Lavigne attends the World Science Festival on June 2, 2012 in New York City. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

"In several instances, when these issues emerged, the Scientific Panel determined that Dr. Tessier-Lavigne took insufficient steps to correct mistakes in the scientific record,” the board chair added.

In Tessier-Lavigne's statement sent to the Stanford community following his resignation, he said, “Although the report clearly refutes the allegations of fraud and misconduct that were made against me, for the good of the University, I have made the decision to step down.”

In the final report, investigators said they "concluded that at various times when concerns with Dr. Tessier-Lavigne’s papers emerged—in 2001, the early 2010s, 2015-16, and March 2021—Dr. Tessier-Lavigne failed to decisively and forthrightly correct mistakes in the scientific record."

Tessier-Lavigne admitted in his resignation letter that he has “known for some time” that four of the five papers in question had issues.

"While I took steps in the past to address these issues, I agree with the Panel that in some cases those steps were insufficient,” he wrote. The report suggests several papers will need to be retracted, while others require corrections.

Tessier-Lavigne, who served as Stanford University's president for seven years, will keep his role as a tenured professor of biology at the university, the board said. Professor Richard Saller was named the interim president of the University beginning in September.

One of the papers in question was a 2009 paper in the prestigious journal, Nature, which advanced a theory that a brain protein called 'death receptor 6' was involved in the development Alzheimer’s. That finding, which Tessier-Lavigne is the last author on, was seen as a promising breakthrough at the time with the potential to advance how the disease was studied and treated, although it did not bear out in later research. Nature added an editor's note to the paper in March citing concerns over the data in the paper.

Tessier-Lavigne wrote that he agrees with the report that "it is important to issue a robust correction in Nature” for the 2009 paper and said he intends to do so “as soon as possible."

Stanford University did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

