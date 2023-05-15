The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Doctor Under Investigation for Accessing Ex’s New Partner’s Health Records

    A formal disciplinary case is yet to be announced.

    Published
    Blake Harper
    The General Medical Council (GMC), the UK's medical regulator, is investigating a doctor accused of unauthorized access to the medical records of her ex-boyfriend's new partner.

    According to The Guardian, the doctor, who works as a consultant at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, allegedly viewed the woman's health history seven times, coinciding with the commencement of the woman's relationship with the doctor's ex-boyfriend.

    While a formal disciplinary case is yet to be announced, such unprofessional conduct could lead to severe consequences, including a potential ban from practicing medicine.

    The intrusion came to light when the doctor divulged personal information about the woman to her ex-boyfriend, raising suspicions. Upon the woman's request, Addenbrooke’s Hospital provided an exhaustive audit of all staff who had accessed her medical records. The discovery of the doctor's unauthorized access left her in "fear, shock, and horror," she told The Guardian.

    Although doctors can access patient health records, there must be a legitimate reason for doing so, typically linked to the patient's care. In this case, the accused doctor had no involvement in the woman's healthcare.

