The General Medical Council (GMC), the UK's medical regulator, is investigating a doctor accused of unauthorized access to the medical records of her ex-boyfriend's new partner.

According to The Guardian, the doctor, who works as a consultant at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, allegedly viewed the woman's health history seven times, coinciding with the commencement of the woman's relationship with the doctor's ex-boyfriend.

While a formal disciplinary case is yet to be announced, such unprofessional conduct could lead to severe consequences, including a potential ban from practicing medicine.

The intrusion came to light when the doctor divulged personal information about the woman to her ex-boyfriend, raising suspicions. Upon the woman's request, Addenbrooke’s Hospital provided an exhaustive audit of all staff who had accessed her medical records. The discovery of the doctor's unauthorized access left her in "fear, shock, and horror," she told The Guardian.

Although doctors can access patient health records, there must be a legitimate reason for doing so, typically linked to the patient's care. In this case, the accused doctor had no involvement in the woman's healthcare.