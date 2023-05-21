The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. Airport

    Denver International Airport is the third-busiest in the world.

    Bruce Golding
    Denver International Airport

    Flights into Denver were temporarily halted Sunday morning due to a shortage of air traffic controllers at the third-busiest airport in the world.

    The Federal Aviation Administration imposed the "ground stop" from 7:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. local time, according to an official notice posted online.

    The move affected planes set to take off for the Mile High City from Los Angeles; Dallas; Salt Lake City; Kansas City, Missouri and Albuquerque, New Mexico, the notice said.

    The ground stop wasn't extended past its scheduled end, the FAA said in an email Sunday.

    The FAA blamed "controller staffing" but didn't elaborate.

    Representatives for the National Air Traffic Controllers Association and the Denver International Airport didn't immediately return requests for comment.

    Sunday's ground stop came after more than 700 flights were delayed or canceled Thursday DIA when storms rolled into the region.

    The airport is a major airline hub and in April was ranked the No. 3 busiest in the world for the second consecutive year by the Airports Council International, with more than 69 million passengers in 2022.

