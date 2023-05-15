The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Staffers of Virginia Congressman Gerry Connolly Attacked with Baseball Bat

    An unidentified person was taken into police custody after attacking the staffers.

    Published |Updated
    Chris Harris
    JWPlayer

    Two staffers from the office of Virginia Congressman Gerry Connolly were attacked Monday when a baseball wielding individual entered their office in Fairfax.

    Connolly released a statement regarding the situation Monday afternoon.

    "Right now, our focus is on ensuring they are receiving the care they need," he wrote. "We are incredibly thankful to the City of Fairfax Police Department and emergency medial professionals for their quick response."

    The two staffers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

    The suspect was identified as 49-year old Xuan Kha Tran Pham of Fairfax, Virginia, Capitol Police announced in a statement. He was taken into police custody shortly after the attack.

    "I have the best team in Congress," Connolly, a Democrat, said. "My District Office staff make themselves available to constituents and members of the public every day. The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff's accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating."

    Connolly represents Virginia's 11th congressional district, which includes most of Fairfax County, all of Fairfax City, and the D.C. suburbs in northern Virginia.

    He serves on the Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Committee on Oversight and Reform, and is part of the U.S. delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

