Staff Member Fired, Museum Director Steps Down After More Than 1,500 Priceless Items Go Missing From the British Museum

Pieces of gold jewelry, semi-precious stones, and glass were stolen or damaged from The British Museum over several months and listed on eBay for prices far less than their actual value.

The treasures, some dating from the 15th Century BC to the 19th Century AD, were reported to have been stolen before this year, with some of those missing valuables ending up on eBay, as reported by the BBC.

Peter Higgs, a senior curator, was identified by The Times as the staff member who was fired following the thefts. His son, Greg Higgs, says his father denies doing anything wrong.

"He's lost his job and his reputation, and I don't think it was fair. It couldn't have been (him). I don't think there is even anything missing as far as I'm aware," Greg Higgs told The Times.

The BBC reported that legal action is being taken. It is unconfirmed if Higgs is believed to have been the suspected thief.

The museum said that the missing artifacts had not been on display, but been in a storeroom for research and academic purposes.

Hartwig Fischer, the museum’s outgoing director, said that the museum is going to be putting all its effort into recovering the stolen artifacts.

"This is a highly unusual incident," Fischer told the BBC. "I know I speak for all colleagues when I say that we take the safeguarding of all the items in our care extremely seriously. We have already tightened our security arrangements and we are working alongside outside experts to complete a definitive account of what is missing, damaged, and stolen."

Fischer's deputy Jonathan Williams was allegedly alerted about the missing items back in February 2021, as reported by The Telegraph. The discovery of the missing artifacts is said to have prompted Fischer's resignation, who said he is leaving at the end of the year.

But even with the focus and intensive efforts, Christopher Marinello, a lawyer and expert in recovering stolen art, told Sky News that recovering the items “could take weeks, if not months.”

The museum is conducting an independent review of its security in light of the thefts, and police are continuing to investigate the incident. No arrests have been made.

George Osborne, former chancellor and chair of the museum, told Sky News, "We called in the police, imposed emergency measures to increase security, set up an independent review into what happened and lessons to learn, and used all the disciplinary powers available to us to deal with the individual we believe to be responsible.”

He added, "Our priority is now threefold: first, to recover the stolen items; second, to find out what, if anything, could have been done to stop this; and third, to do whatever it takes, with investment in security and collection records, to make sure this doesn't happen again."