Sriracha Scalpers Selling Hot Sauce for Hundreds of Dollars Online
One seller lists an expired bottle online for $100 while others on eBay range from $22 to over $200
In the wake of a Sriracha shortage brought on by poor weather, sellers are capitalizing on the fandom of the beloved hot sauce, fetching as much as $200 per bottle.
Huy Fong Foods, the company that makes this fan-favorite sauce, announced in 2022 that climate conditions had affected the chili pepper crop, which meant they were unable to make any product. The shortage, they said, would be indefinite.
Now, as grocers are reportedly running through the last of their stockpile, third-party sellers are taking advantage of the gap in the market.
One Facebook Marketplace user lists an expired bottle of the hot sauce for $100, while eBay prices range from $22 to more than $200.
In early July, a Craig's List user posted that they were selling bottles of Sriracha stateside that they brought with them from Thailand.
"We are visiting Berkley (from Thailand) now with [Sriracha]," the post says. "Sriracha Chili sauce is starting to be hard to find and selling out fast, even here in Thailand. We have tried to keep these prices reasonable, but they may change according to availability."
As of Thursday, the seller had reduced the prices to $18 for a nine-ounce bottle and $25 for a 17-ounce bottle.
Ariana Bindman, a writer at SFGATE who met with a seller, said she recently paid $30 for a 28-ounce bottle of the spicy condiment at a Bay Area restaurant.
Some who didn't want to pay a premium for the sauce started stealing bottles of it from Bay Area based restaurant chain Señor Sisig.
"They literally disappear," the chain's operations manager Mariel Edwards told SFGATE.
During a 2020 shortage, the company sent a memo to customers advising them not to "promise" product to customers unless they physically had it in stock. Huy Fong Foods then told customers that the 2022 shortage would be more severe.
The Los Angeles Times reported that these shortages will likely persist and become the new normal as climate change continues to affect crop growth.
Representatives from Huy Fong Foods did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.
