Squatter Standoff Leads to Two Overdose Deaths in Georgia Home

A Georgia man claims squatters took over his home six months ago, and he's still awaiting their eviction by marshals.

Tim Arko recounted to local station WSB that he returned to his East Lake property in February, only to be confronted by unexpected occupants and a gun pointed at him.

“I didn’t walk in on a family eating dinner. I encountered weapons, a prostitute, several dogs in the back, and my fence damaged,” Arko said.

He immediately scaled the fence and fled, uncertain of how else to react.

Arko promptly called the police. However, after their arrival, the squatters accused Arko of trying to invade what they claimed was their home, leading the police to arrest Arko. He was not charged with any crime.

Tim Arko has squatters in his East Lake, GA rental home. WSB-TV

Tragically, since this ordeal began, two individuals have overdosed and died inside the house, while Arko persistently sought to have the group removed.

After enduring multiple court delays, an eviction notice has at last been served. It now rests with the DeKalb County Marshals to execute the order.

“No one enjoys navigating the court system, but it's particularly disheartening when it appears dysfunctional,” stated John Ernst, Arko’s attorney.

A station reporter visited the residence, capturing footage from the street. During the visit, one alleged squatter responded to the door, denying any wrongdoing and refuting claims of being a squatter.

Arko expressed his frustration: “I feel the system heavily favors these trespassers and criminals, not genuine individuals who were deceived.”

Marshals have informed Arko that they plan to carry out the eviction in September.

The Messenger reached out to the DeKalb County Marshal's office for a statement but has yet to receive a reply.