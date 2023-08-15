Squatter Standoff Leads to Two Overdose Deaths in Georgia Home - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Squatter Standoff Leads to Two Overdose Deaths in Georgia Home

Two people have died from overdoses in Tim Arko's home while he's waited for an eviction order

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A Georgia man claims squatters took over his home six months ago, and he's still awaiting their eviction by marshals.

Tim Arko recounted to local station WSB that he returned to his East Lake property in February, only to be confronted by unexpected occupants and a gun pointed at him.

“I didn’t walk in on a family eating dinner. I encountered weapons, a prostitute, several dogs in the back, and my fence damaged,” Arko said.

He immediately scaled the fence and fled, uncertain of how else to react.

Arko promptly called the police. However, after their arrival, the squatters accused Arko of trying to invade what they claimed was their home, leading the police to arrest Arko. He was not charged with any crime.

Tim Arko has squatters in his East Lake rental home.
Tim Arko has squatters in his East Lake, GA rental home.WSB-TV

Tragically, since this ordeal began, two individuals have overdosed and died inside the house, while Arko persistently sought to have the group removed.

Read More

After enduring multiple court delays, an eviction notice has at last been served. It now rests with the DeKalb County Marshals to execute the order.

“No one enjoys navigating the court system, but it's particularly disheartening when it appears dysfunctional,” stated John Ernst, Arko’s attorney.

A station reporter visited the residence, capturing footage from the street. During the visit, one alleged squatter responded to the door, denying any wrongdoing and refuting claims of being a squatter.

Tim Arko has squatters in his East Lake rental home.
Tim Arko has squatters in his East Lake rental home.WSB-TV

Arko expressed his frustration: “I feel the system heavily favors these trespassers and criminals, not genuine individuals who were deceived.”

Marshals have informed Arko that they plan to carry out the eviction in September.

The Messenger reached out to the DeKalb County Marshal's office for a statement but has yet to receive a reply.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.