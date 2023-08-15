Squatter Standoff Leads to Two Overdose Deaths in Georgia Home
Two people have died from overdoses in Tim Arko's home while he's waited for an eviction order
A Georgia man claims squatters took over his home six months ago, and he's still awaiting their eviction by marshals.
Tim Arko recounted to local station WSB that he returned to his East Lake property in February, only to be confronted by unexpected occupants and a gun pointed at him.
“I didn’t walk in on a family eating dinner. I encountered weapons, a prostitute, several dogs in the back, and my fence damaged,” Arko said.
He immediately scaled the fence and fled, uncertain of how else to react.
Arko promptly called the police. However, after their arrival, the squatters accused Arko of trying to invade what they claimed was their home, leading the police to arrest Arko. He was not charged with any crime.
Tragically, since this ordeal began, two individuals have overdosed and died inside the house, while Arko persistently sought to have the group removed.
- Multiple People Dead, Reportedly Including Children, After Standoff at Home in Oklahoma
- Drug Overdose Deaths Sit at Record Levels for Second Consecutive Year
- Squatter Calls Police on Homeowner After Armed Confrontation
- Portland Police Raise Concern After Three Toddlers Overdose on Fentanyl Over Past Two Weeks
- Man Kicks Out Squatters After They Take Over Mom’s Home Using Unusual Method
- Hollywood Hills Mansion Tagged With ‘F–k Rich People,’ Trash & Feces by Squatters
After enduring multiple court delays, an eviction notice has at last been served. It now rests with the DeKalb County Marshals to execute the order.
“No one enjoys navigating the court system, but it's particularly disheartening when it appears dysfunctional,” stated John Ernst, Arko’s attorney.
A station reporter visited the residence, capturing footage from the street. During the visit, one alleged squatter responded to the door, denying any wrongdoing and refuting claims of being a squatter.
Arko expressed his frustration: “I feel the system heavily favors these trespassers and criminals, not genuine individuals who were deceived.”
Marshals have informed Arko that they plan to carry out the eviction in September.
The Messenger reached out to the DeKalb County Marshal's office for a statement but has yet to receive a reply.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Taco Truck Bandit Arrested After String of LA RobberiesNews
- Selena’s Killer Yolanda Saldívar Has a ‘Bounty on Her Head’ in Texas Prison: ‘Everyone Wants to Get Her’ (Exclusive)News
- Video Shows Aftermath of Russian Missile Strike on Ukraine Drama Theater in Chernihiv That Killed 7News
- Dog That Walked Home After Owner Killed in Hit-and-Run Finds a New HomeNews
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews