Spotify Deletes AI-Generated Songs that Mostly Bots Listened To

Spotify removed tens of thousands of AI-created songs after a prominent record label accused generative AI company Boomy of inflating its streaming numbers.

Universal Music said it discovered strange streaming activity on songs created with Boomy's platform, prompting Spotify to remove around 7 percent of the AI service's tracks, the Financial Times reported. Spotify suggested the statistics may have been boosted with the help of bots.

It's unclear whether individual streamers who used Boomy's service were responsible for deploying the bots — rather than the company itself. Boomy is currently negotiating with Spotify to have the missing tracks reinstated.

"Boomy is categorically against any type of manipulation or artificial streaming," the company told the FT. "We are working with industry partners to address this issue."

Boomy, which launched publicly in 2021, allows users to create their own AI-generated songs then upload them to streaming services to earn royalties. Boomy claims its users have created nearly 14 percent of the world's recorded music.

Universal had already asked Spotify to prevent AI services from using its songs to build new algorithms, including ones that could mimic the voices and styles of popular artists like Harry Styles and Taylor Swift.

"Artificial streaming is a longstanding, industry-wide issue that Spotify is working to stamp out across our service," the streaming giant said in a statement.

Universal and other music companies worry that as AI-generated songs flood streaming services, they may take away revenue from real musicians.

The music industry is racing to contend with the advent of popular AI-generated songs, including "Heart on My Sleeve" — an AI mashup of Drake and The Weeknd that garnered millions of views and broke into the mainstream before being taken off of most streaming services over copyright concerns.