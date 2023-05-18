The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Spirit Airlines Refuses to Let Puerto Rican Family Fly Home Due to Lack of Passport

    Published |Updated
    Monique Merrill
    Spirit Airlines refused to board a Puerto Rican family traveling from Los Angeles to Puerto Rico because the family did not have a passport for their child, CBS News reported

    The airline said an employee in Los Angeles “misunderstood the identification requirements,” in a statement to CBS News. Puerto Rico is a United States territory and its citizens are U.S. citizens. The family traveling to Puerto Rico were not required to have passports for the trip, as it was not an international trip.

    Spirit Airlines said the agent who denied the family boarding will be given “additional coaching and reiterating proper procedure,” according to the statement sent to CBS. The incident took place at the end of April, and Mavri Roman Torres told CBS her husband their 2-year-old son were denied boarding at the ticket counter.

    (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
    Read More

    "At first she told me this is an international flight," Roman Torres said to CBS. "I told her no, Puerto Rico is not another country. It is a U.S. territory."

    The family was told they could either get a refund for the tickets, or reschedule the flight to another time when they had obtained a passport for their toddler, Roman Torres told CBS.

    The airline apologized to Roman Torres and her family and offered them flight vouchers, but she told CBS she is unsure if she will fly with them again.

