    Spirit Airlines Resolves Computer Outage That Affected Flights Nationwide

    The technical issues were also impacting the app and the company's airport kiosks

    Published |Updated
    Chris Harris
    Spirit Airlines experienced a nationwide computer outage on Thursday, which was impacting the company's website.

    The outage — resolved hours later — was also impacting the Spirit Airlines app and the company's airport kiosks.

    (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

    The airline said it anticipated delays might continue and suggested passengers "please plan on arriving early."

    The airline further advised travelers "check their flight status" before heading for the airport.

    Spirit Airlines, which could eventually be acquired by JetBlue, caused fury among passengers in August 2021, when 40-percent of their flights were canceled in a single day.

    Stranded travelers spent days in the nation's airports and were largely left in the dark about what was happening.

    It took an entire week for Spirit's schedule to stabilize

    According to FlightAware, Spirit has already canceled 14 scheduled flights today, with 278 other Spirit flights delayed.

