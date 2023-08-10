Spider Capable of Causing Permanent Erections Shuts Down Entire Supermarket - The Messenger
Spider Capable of Causing Permanent Erections Shuts Down Entire Supermarket

The impact is so dramatic that scientists have studied the arachnid as part of research for impotence treatments like Viagra

Madeline Fitzgerald
An Austrian supermarket has been temporarily shut down after one of the world's most dangerous spiders was discovered in a box of bananas.

The Brazilian Wandering Spider, which potentially roamed the aisles of a supermarket owned by the Rewe Retail Group in a town 45 miles west of Vienna, was spotted, according to the Daily Mail.

A bizarre side effect of this spider's bites is its ability to cause painful, hours-long erections. The impact is so dramatic that some scientists have studied the arachnid as part of research for impotence treatments like Viagra.

"The erection is a side effect that everybody who gets stung by this spider will experience along with the pain and discomfort," researcher Romulo Leite told Live Science.

In addition to causing erections, Brazilian Wandering Spider bites can cause an array of other dangerous symptoms. Within just 30 minutes of being bitten, victims can experience rapid changes in blood pressure and heart rate, blurred vision, and convulsions, according to the outlet.

A spider, trapped in a plastic cup
The dangerous Brazilian wandering spider was found in an Austrian grocery store, on Tuesday.Getty Images

A store manager discovered the spider while inspecting a shipment of fruit on Tuesday, according to the Austrian newspaper Niederösterreichische Nachrichten.

By the time the manager was able to contact the fire department, the spider had vanished. Since then, the arachnid has remained out of sight.

"Despite an extensive search, no spiders have been found to date," officials told the Austrian paper.

The store will remain closed until it has been thoroughly cleaned and all contaminated produce removed.

