Spanish Prosecutors Investigate Racism Against Soccer Star

Prosecutors in the Spanish city of Valencia are investigating a possible hate crime after spectators shouted racist chants at Vinícius Júnior of Real Madrid.

Vinícius, a forward who is originally from Brazil, considered leaving the field when fans began shouting racist comments at him – including calling him a monkey.

(Francisco Macia/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

“It wasn't the first time, nor the second, nor the third. Racism is normal in La Liga,” Vinícius wrote on Twitter. “The competition thinks it's normal, the Federation does too and the opponents encourage it.”

According to the Guardian, the Spanish soccer league has made nine formal complaints to authorities about racism directed towards Vinícius.

“We have a problem of behavior, of education, of racism,” said Luis Rubiales, chief of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, at a press conference in Madrid on Monday. "[It is] a serious problem that also stains an entire team, an entire fan base, an entire club, an entire country."

The athlete received support from politicians and fellow soccer players, including star French forward Kylian Mbappé, who wrote “you are not alone” on Instagram.

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva condemned the incident while speaking with reporters at a Group of 7 (G7) press conference.

“It is not fair that a poor boy who is winning in his life, becoming one of the best in the world, certainly the best at Real Madrid, is insulted in every stadium he goes to,” Lula said.