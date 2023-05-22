The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Spanish Prosecutors Investigate Racism Against Soccer Star

    The head of the Royal Spanish Football Federation acknowledged a "serious problem" in the league.

    Published |Updated
    Madeline Fitzgerald
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Prosecutors in the Spanish city of Valencia are investigating a possible hate crime after spectators shouted racist chants at Vinícius Júnior of Real Madrid. 

    Vinícius, a forward who is originally from Brazil, considered leaving the field when fans began shouting racist comments at him – including calling him a monkey. 

    (Francisco Macia/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

    “It wasn't the first time, nor the second, nor the third. Racism is normal in La Liga,” Vinícius wrote on Twitter. “The competition thinks it's normal, the Federation does too and the opponents encourage it.”

    Read More

    According to the Guardian, the Spanish soccer league has made nine formal complaints to authorities about racism directed towards Vinícius. 

    “We have a problem of behavior, of education, of racism,” said Luis Rubiales, chief of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, at a press conference in Madrid on Monday. "[It is] a serious problem that also stains an entire team, an entire fan base, an entire club, an entire country."

    The athlete received support from politicians and fellow soccer players, including star French forward Kylian Mbappé, who wrote “you are not alone” on Instagram. 

    Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva condemned the incident while speaking with reporters at a Group of 7 (G7) press conference.

    “It is not fair that a poor boy who is winning in his life, becoming one of the best in the world, certainly the best at Real Madrid, is insulted in every stadium he goes to,” Lula said.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.