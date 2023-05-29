Spanish Prime Minister Calls for Government to be Dissolved, Early Elections Held

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called for the dissolution of Spanish Parliament.

Sanchez also moved the country's general election, originally set for December, to July 23, he said during a press briefing Monday.

According to CNBC, the move comes after Sanchez's ruling Socialist party suffered serious losses in Sunday's regional elections.

Sanchez said he briefed Spain's King Felipe VI on his decisions, reports the New York Times.

"I took this decision in light of the results of the elections held yesterday," Sanchez said on Monday, according to a CNBC translation.

"Although yesterday's elections had a local and regional scope, the meaning of the vote conveys a message that goes beyond that," Sanchez added, according to Reuters.

"That is why, as both prime minister and PSOE's secretary-general, I personally assume the results," he said.