Spain Seeks Arrest of Separatist Leader Who May Be Kingmaker After Elections

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez "is at the mercy of Puigdemont," one analyst said

Dan Morrison
Spanish prosecutors sought an arrest warrant for Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont on Monday, July 24, 2023. Morris MacMatzen/Getty Images

Spanish prosecutors on Monday requested a fresh arrest warrant for a fugitive secessionist leader whose influence could determine the next Spanish government.

Carles Puigdemont, who’s been on the run from Spanish justice since a failed push to break the Catalonia region from Spain, could be the key to seating the new prime minister of a country whose sovereignty he doesn’t recognize.

If the separatist militant can persuade the Catalonian hardline Junts party to vote in favor of Spain’s ruling leftist government–or at least abstain from voting–then the hopes for power of a surging right-wing coalition will be thwarted. 

But hopes for a Catalonian lifeline to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez were blown out of the water Monday after a prosecutor in Madrid asked a judge to approve a new arrest warrant for Puigdemont. 

“One day you are decisive in order to form a Spanish government, the next day Spain orders your arrest,” Puigdemont wrote in English on Twitter.

Spain’s center-right People's Party (PP) and the far-right Vox won the most seats in Sunday's elections with a combined 169, but fell seven short of a majority, confounding predictions they would take control of the chamber of deputies.

The ruling Socialists (PSOE) and their far-left ally, the Sumar party, won 153 seats but have more options to form a government through negotiations with small Basque and Catalan separatist parties. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez secured a majority in 2019 through similar negotiations. 

Now Puigdemont, who lives in self-imposed exile in Belgium, could play the kingmaker in Madrid.

Sanchez "is at the mercy of Puigdemont," Ignacio Torreblanca, head of the Madrid office at the European Council on Foreign Relations, told Reuters

But Puigdemont is on the run from charges of embezzlement and contempt of court stemming from a short-lived declaration of independence in 2017. Last January, Spain's supreme court dropped sedition charges that had also been lodged against the Catalan leader.

Earlier this month, a court in Luxembourg stripped Puigdemont of the immunity he enjoyed as a member of the European parliament, paving the way for Monday's arrest warrant and possible extradition to face charges in Spain.




