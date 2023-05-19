Spain Creates an App to Ensure Men Share Household Chores

In an effort to encourage men to do more around the house, the Spanish government is developing an app for users to log how much time a household member spends on chores.

As reported by The Guardian, Spain’s secretary of state for equality, Ángela Rodríguez, said the goal was to have a way to visualize the load carried by women when it comes to household tasks.

“We think this is an exercise that could be used at home to share the chores out between sons, daughters, fathers, mothers, or between flatmates or life partners, because the division of those tasks is sometimes unequal,” Rodríguez said in front of the UN committee on the elimination of discrimination against women.

The app comes as part of the equality ministry’s "shared responsibilities plan," a series of policies meant to improve equality between men and women.

In response to criticism, Rodríguez said on Twitter: “What those who are annoyed by the chore-sharing app are really annoyed about is the possibility of having to start doing their bit at home.”

The app’s development budget is said to be about $230,000.

A survey by Spain’s National Statistics Institute in 2022 found that 46 percent of women completed the majority of household chores, in comparison to less than 15 percent of men.

