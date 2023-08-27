SpaceX Shuttle Successfully Docks at ISS Day After Launch
Over the course of 180 days, astronauts will conduct experiments on sleeping in space and how long human microbes last
SpaceX successfully docked at the International Space Station on Sunday, space officials said.
Astronauts docked the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule at the ISS after a one-day expedition to the orbiting laboratory. There, they will replace the four astronauts who have been living up there since March.
The astronauts took off from Florida and traveled 30 hours to the orbiting laboratory, NASA said in a tweet.
The capsule made contact with the space station at around 9:15 a.m. ET. The hatches are expected to open about two hours later.
Four astronauts from four different countries are aboard the Crew Dragon. The astronauts are NASA’s Jasmin Moghbeli, Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen of the European Space Agency, Satoshi Furukawa of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, and Russian cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov of Roscosmos.
Their stay on the space station is expected to last about 180 days, during which time the astronauts will conduct a series of experiments, according to a July press release put out by NASA. Experiments include testing how human microbes behave in space and how long they last. The four will also conduct experiments to study how astronauts sleep in space.
