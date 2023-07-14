Space Force Sergeant Charged with Murder for Allegedly Shooting Car Thieves
Colorado veteran gave chase to teens who were reportedly trying to steal his car
A 27-year-old sergeant with the U.S. Space Force in Colorado has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder after allegedly firing the shot that killed one teenager and injured another when he discovered them trying to steal his car, according to a release from the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
According to police, Orest Schur confronted the two teenagers late in the evening on July 5 when his car alarm went off in Aurora. The teenagers sped off in another vehicle, which police suspected was stolen as well, and Schur reportedly chased them down in his car until they crashed. He then allegedly fired “several shots” at the suspects and hit both, resulting in the death of one, 14-year-old Xavier Daniel Kirk, and the injury of the other, an unidentified 13-year-old boy.
A probable cause affidavit viewed by local news station KUSA reported that Schur told police that "he had been shot at while he was chasing some car thieves.”
Officers on the scene noted that the vehicle driven by the teenagers had a bullet hole in the trunk and the rear windshield had been shattered, indicating the car had been shot at from behind. No weapons were recovered on the scene, only shell casings that matched Schur’s weapon, and Schur’s vehicle was not hit by gunfire, according to the affidavit, per KUSA.
- Woman Allegedly Chases Down, Shoots Suspected Car Thieves
- Mother Charged With Murder for Allegedly Telling Son to Shoot a Man After Fight
- Trio of San Antonio Police Officers Charged with Murder After Shooting Woman Inside Her Home
- Man Charged With Murder After Allegedly Shooting Wife and Infant Daughter With Crossbow During Domestic Dispute
- Missing Air Force Staff Sergeant Found Dead in Arizona
The news outlet confirmed that Schur was employed as a technical sergeant for the Space Force assigned to the Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora. Schur's wife reportedly told authorities he had served two tours in Afghanistan and had weapons training.
He is being held in jail on a $500,000 bond and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 22.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Angry Mob Severely Beats Man Who Allegedly Hit and Killed Woman With Car Next to BarNews
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews