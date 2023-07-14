Space Force Sergeant Charged with Murder for Allegedly Shooting Car Thieves - The Messenger
Space Force Sergeant Charged with Murder for Allegedly Shooting Car Thieves

Colorado veteran gave chase to teens who were reportedly trying to steal his car

Monique Merrill
A 27-year-old sergeant with the U.S. Space Force in Colorado has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder after allegedly firing the shot that killed one teenager and injured another when he discovered them trying to steal his car, according to a release from the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

According to police, Orest Schur confronted the two teenagers late in the evening on July 5 when his car alarm went off in Aurora. The teenagers sped off in another vehicle, which police suspected was stolen as well, and Schur reportedly chased them down in his car until they crashed. He then allegedly fired “several shots” at the suspects and hit both, resulting in the death of one, 14-year-old Xavier Daniel Kirk, and the injury of the other, an unidentified 13-year-old boy.

A probable cause affidavit viewed by local news station KUSA reported that Schur told police that "he had been shot at while he was chasing some car thieves.”

Officers on the scene noted that the vehicle driven by the teenagers had a bullet hole in the trunk and the rear windshield had been shattered, indicating the car had been shot at from behind. No weapons were recovered on the scene, only shell casings that matched Schur’s weapon, and Schur’s vehicle was not hit by gunfire, according to the affidavit, per KUSA. 

The news outlet confirmed that Schur was employed as a technical sergeant for the Space Force assigned to the Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora. Schur's wife reportedly told authorities he had served two tours in Afghanistan and had weapons training. 

He is being held in jail on a $500,000 bond and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 22.

Aurora Police Department
