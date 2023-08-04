Southwest Pilot Goes Off on TikTok ‘Comedian’ Asking if He Was Drunk Before His Flight

A Southwest Airlines pilot shut down a self-proclaimed comedian's attempt to joke about him being intoxicated while flying a plane.

The TikTok user, who appears to go by JammerTV, filmed himself asking the pilot if he had been drinking. The pilot responded sternly to the misguided questioning.

“You know what?" he said, looking at the man. "That’s the stupidest fucking thing you could say."

When the pilot threatened to remove the TikToker from the plane, he tried to justify his poorly-received question by claiming he was merely making a joke. The pilot, however, explained why such a comment is not funny.

"You don’t do that," the pilot said. "And the reason is because that gentleman right there, and anyone else who is around, now doubts what I do for a living. I don’t go into your work and shit on your situation. Don't do it again."

The "comedian" apologized for "offending" the captain, then turned the camera back on himself and complained that people can't take a joke anymore.

Though the video has been removed from JammerTV's page, it was reshared by Paul Barbee, another pilot who wholeheartedly agreed with his fellow pilot's message.

"Do. Not. Joke. About. This. It’s not funny," he wrote in the caption.