Southwest Heat Wave Will Expand To Cover Much of US - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Southwest Heat Wave Will Expand To Cover Much of US

Some parts of the East could see their hottest day of the year this week

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

An oppressive heat wave that has lingered over the West will spread east this week, bringing Excessive Heat Warnings to multiple states.

The National Weather Service calls the heat “anomalous” and says it will likely break records in many parts of the West on Monday.

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are also in effect across other parts of the West, including the Great Basin, Intermountain West and Great Plains.

Critical Fire Risks are in effect for parts of the Northern and Central Great Basin due to dry and windy conditions.

Read More

Southern Florida will experience highs in the 90s and lows in the 80s which may break records over the next couple of days. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are also in effect for that area.

The anomalous heat will spread into the Mississippi Valley by midweek.

The weather service expects extreme temperatures across a wide stretch of the southwest and southeast over the next 10 days.  The area of concern stretches from New Mexico to Florida and as far north as southern Virginia, Tennessee and Missouri.

The East Coast could see record temperatures by Friday. The National Weather Service in New Jersey warns it could be the hottest day of the year.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.