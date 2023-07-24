Southwest Heat Wave Will Expand To Cover Much of US
Some parts of the East could see their hottest day of the year this week
An oppressive heat wave that has lingered over the West will spread east this week, bringing Excessive Heat Warnings to multiple states.
The National Weather Service calls the heat “anomalous” and says it will likely break records in many parts of the West on Monday.
Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are also in effect across other parts of the West, including the Great Basin, Intermountain West and Great Plains.
Critical Fire Risks are in effect for parts of the Northern and Central Great Basin due to dry and windy conditions.
- Monsoon Rains Arrive to Cool Off Historic Southwest Heat Wave
- Heat Waves Cost US $1B in Health Spending
- This Summer’s Heat Waves ‘Virtually Impossible’ Without Climate Change, Scientists Say
- Miami Among Hottest Cities in US Because of the Urban Heat Island Effect: Report
- Historic Texas Heat Wave Could Stretch Through July 4th Weekend
Southern Florida will experience highs in the 90s and lows in the 80s which may break records over the next couple of days. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are also in effect for that area.
The anomalous heat will spread into the Mississippi Valley by midweek.
The weather service expects extreme temperatures across a wide stretch of the southwest and southeast over the next 10 days. The area of concern stretches from New Mexico to Florida and as far north as southern Virginia, Tennessee and Missouri.
The East Coast could see record temperatures by Friday. The National Weather Service in New Jersey warns it could be the hottest day of the year.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Foul Play Investigated After Meal Full of Poison Mushrooms Kills Family Members, Sickens PastorNews
- Eyewitness Video Shows Security Guard Firing Shots at Fleeing ManNews
- Somali Runner Mocked as ‘World’s Slowest Sprinter’ Says She Volunteered to Race After No One Else Stepped UpNews
- Microsoft’s Version of ChatGPT, Bing Chat, Coming Soon to Mobile BrowsersTech
- Passenger Flight Delayed After Bear Escapes From Plane’s Cargo HoldNews
- Investigation Uncovers Nazi Symbols, Child Porn in German Police Chat MessagesNews
- Image of ‘The Candy Man’ Serial Killer’s Last Known Unidentified Victim Released 50 Years LaterNews
- Barbie Gets Weird with New Doll, ‘I Am Kenough’ Unisex HoodieBusiness
- Amateur Sleuths Dive Into Florida Lake, Find 32 Cars Tied to Cold CasesNews
- California County Declares ‘American Christian Heritage Month’ with Proclamation Full of Historical ErrorsNews
- Magic Mushroom Churches Popping Up Across San Francisco Leave City Officials PuzzledNews
- Western-Made Semiconductors Continue to Flow Into Russia, Powering Its Military Despite Sanctions: ReportNews