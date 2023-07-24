Southwest Heat Wave Will Expand To Cover Much of US

An oppressive heat wave that has lingered over the West will spread east this week, bringing Excessive Heat Warnings to multiple states.

The National Weather Service calls the heat “anomalous” and says it will likely break records in many parts of the West on Monday.

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are also in effect across other parts of the West, including the Great Basin, Intermountain West and Great Plains.

Critical Fire Risks are in effect for parts of the Northern and Central Great Basin due to dry and windy conditions.

Southern Florida will experience highs in the 90s and lows in the 80s which may break records over the next couple of days. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are also in effect for that area.

The anomalous heat will spread into the Mississippi Valley by midweek.

The weather service expects extreme temperatures across a wide stretch of the southwest and southeast over the next 10 days. The area of concern stretches from New Mexico to Florida and as far north as southern Virginia, Tennessee and Missouri.

The East Coast could see record temperatures by Friday. The National Weather Service in New Jersey warns it could be the hottest day of the year.