Southern California Coastline Under First Ever Tropical Storm Watch in Recorded History

Hurricane Hilary is making history on its way from Mexico's Pacific Coast to California, as a tropical storm watch was issued for Southern California for the first time in recorded history.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Friday it has never before issued such a watch for Southern California, which is expected to get its first tropical storm since September 1939.

While tropical storms and hurricanes often form in the Pacific Ocean off Mexico, they almost never reach California or the Western U.S.

Hilary, currently a Category 4 storm, was clocking in 145 miles per hour winds early Friday but will weaken as it moves north.

As of early Friday, it was more than 350 miles off the south-southwest of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“Heavy rainfall in association with Hilary is expected to impact the Southwestern United States through next Wednesday, peaking on Sunday and Monday,” the hurricane center said. “Rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated amounts of 10 inches, are expected across portions of southern California and southern Nevada, which would lead to significant and rare impacts.

This satellite image taken at 10:50am EDT on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, and provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Hilary off the Pacific coast of Mexico. NOAA via AP

"Elsewhere across portions of the Western United States, rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected," the center added.

Weather officials are telling people from San Diego to Las Vegas to brace for possible flash flooding, which can be particularly bad in desert areas that could receive a year's worth of water in a single day. "Rare and dangerous flooding will be possible," the hurricane center said.

Hilary comes during a stormy year in California. Northern California was hit with a New Year’s Eve flood that brought record rainfall and caused landslides. This winter, the region was hit with a series of “atmospheric rivers,” which are plumes of moisture that arrive from the tropics that pummel areas with precipitation. Yosemite National Park was covered with record-breaking snow this winter, and tens of thousands of acres of California’s Central Valley were drowned by storms.