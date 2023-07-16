TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’
South Korean Rescuers Pull 9 Bodies From Flooded Tunnel
At least 37 people have died from flash floods and landslides triggered by days of heavy rains.
JWPlayer
South Korean rescuers on Sunday pulled nine bodies from a flooded tunnel where around 15 vehicles were trapped in muddy water, as days of heavy rain triggered flash floods and landslides and destroyed homes across the country, officials said.
A total of 37 people have died and thousands have been evacuated since July 9, when heavy rain started pounding South Korea’s central regions.
Nearly 900 rescuers including divers were searching the tunnel in the central city of Cheongju, where the vehicles, including a bus, were swamped by a flash flood Saturday evening, Seo Jeong-il, chief of the city’s fire department, said in a briefing.
