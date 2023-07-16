South Korean Rescuers Pull 9 Bodies From Flooded Tunnel - The Messenger
South Korean Rescuers Pull 9 Bodies From Flooded Tunnel

At least 37 people have died from flash floods and landslides triggered by days of heavy rains.

Associated Press
 South Korean rescuers on Sunday pulled nine bodies from a flooded tunnel where around 15 vehicles were trapped in muddy water, as days of heavy rain triggered flash floods and landslides and destroyed homes across the country, officials said.

A total of 37 people have died and thousands have been evacuated since July 9, when heavy rain started pounding South Korea’s central regions.

The flooded Han River park is seen after torrential rain on August 04, 2020 in Seoul, South Korea.
Floods in South Korea in 2020hung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Nearly 900 rescuers including divers were searching the tunnel in the central city of Cheongju, where the vehicles, including a bus, were swamped by a flash flood Saturday evening, Seo Jeong-il, chief of the city’s fire department, said in a briefing.

