South Korea Stabbing Rampage Injures 13

At least 13 people were wounded Thursday in South Korea after a man rammed a car into pedestrians outside a subway station and went on a stabbing spree in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, during the evening rush hour.
The city’s police commissioner called it an “act of terrorism,” local media reported.
A 23-year-old man was in custody.
The attack comes just days after one person was killed and three were wounded in a separate incident in Seoul.
- North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles: South Korea
- Days of Torrential Rain in South Korea Leave at Least 26 Dead in Landslides and Floods
- North Korea Launches Satellite; Japan, South Korea Lift Emergency Warnings
- Children on Field Trip Hurt in South Korea Buses Caught in Highway Pileup
- US Guided-Ballistic Missile Submarine Arrives in South Korea, a Day After North Korea Resumes Missile Tests
Witnesses told cops that the suspect, dressed entirely in black and wearing sunglasses, first plowed a car into a pedestrian walkway, injuring four.
He then emerged with a 20-inch knife and stabbed nine people, chasing some into a popular shopping mall.
Images posted to social media – some apparently leaked from cameras – showed commuters fleeing the attacker, and a bloodied female victim lying on the floor of the shopping center's atrium.
Police said they responded within ten minutes after receiving a call about the attack.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News