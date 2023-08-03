South Korea Stabbing Rampage Injures 13 - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

South Korea Stabbing Rampage Injures 13

Police arrested a 23-year-old man in the attack

Published |Updated
Dan Morrison
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Police officers cordon off the scene of a stabbing rampage near a subway station in Seongnam, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.Hong Hae-in/Yonhap via AP

At least 13 people were wounded Thursday in South Korea after a man rammed a car into pedestrians outside a subway station and went on a stabbing spree in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, during the evening rush hour. 

The city’s police commissioner called it an “act of terrorism,” local media reported

A 23-year-old man was in custody.

The attack comes just days after one person was killed and three were wounded in a separate incident in Seoul.

Read More

Witnesses told cops that the suspect, dressed entirely in black and wearing sunglasses, first plowed a car into a pedestrian walkway, injuring four.

He then emerged with a 20-inch knife and stabbed nine people, chasing some into a popular shopping mall.

Images posted to social media – some apparently leaked from cameras – showed commuters fleeing the attacker, and a bloodied female victim lying on the floor of the shopping center's atrium. 

Police said they responded within ten minutes after receiving a call about the attack.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.