South Korea Stabbing Rampage Injures 13

At least 13 people were wounded Thursday in South Korea after a man rammed a car into pedestrians outside a subway station and went on a stabbing spree in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, during the evening rush hour.

The city’s police commissioner called it an “act of terrorism,” local media reported.

A 23-year-old man was in custody.

The attack comes just days after one person was killed and three were wounded in a separate incident in Seoul.

Witnesses told cops that the suspect, dressed entirely in black and wearing sunglasses, first plowed a car into a pedestrian walkway, injuring four.



He then emerged with a 20-inch knife and stabbed nine people, chasing some into a popular shopping mall.



Images posted to social media – some apparently leaked from cameras – showed commuters fleeing the attacker, and a bloodied female victim lying on the floor of the shopping center's atrium.

Police said they responded within ten minutes after receiving a call about the attack.



