South Korea on Alert For Suspicious Overseas Mail after Packages Lead to Illness, Evacuations

South Korean police evacuated 1,700 people from the Seoul central post office on Friday after some boxes led to dizziness in customers, causing a nationwide alert for suspicious international packages, local media said.



Most of the suspicious parcels recovered were shipped from Taiwan wrapped in yellow or black plastic, Yonhap News reported. Others were posted from Uzbekistan, Ukraine, and Malaysia. Many bore a shipping label from “Chungwa Post.”

Three people were taken to the hospital with dizziness, shortness of breath, and symptoms of paralysis Thursday after one of the packages was opened at a center for disabled people in the southeastern port city of Ulsan.

The parcel was addressed to a false name at that address and contained a colorless, odorless powder, the Korea Herald reported.

The center’s 50 students were evacuated.

A similar package was located around 6 p.m. Friday local time at a postal office in Ulsan. The fire department was called to collect it.

Similar reports also came from Seoul, the Seoul suburb of Yongin, Jeju Island, Haman and Daejeon.

A Jeju resident told police they had discarded two plastic bottles found inside a random package they’d received on July 11 bearing a Taiwan postmark.

One parcel found in Haman had been sent from Malaysia two months ago, police said. The recipient had kept the parcel unopened and reported it to the police when news of the alert spread on Friday.

The post office said it would temporarily stop handling international parcels while the source of the packages - and their contents - was investigated.