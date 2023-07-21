South Korea on Alert For Suspicious Overseas Mail after Packages Lead to Illness, Evacuations - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

South Korea on Alert For Suspicious Overseas Mail after Packages Lead to Illness, Evacuations

Three people were hospitalized after opening one of the parcels

Published |Updated
Dan Morrison
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Residents in Seoul, South Korea. Will & Deni McIntyre/Getty images

South Korean police evacuated 1,700 people from the Seoul central post office on Friday after some boxes led to dizziness in customers, causing a nationwide alert for suspicious international packages, local media said.

Most of the suspicious parcels recovered were shipped from Taiwan wrapped in yellow or black plastic, Yonhap News reported. Others were posted from Uzbekistan, Ukraine, and Malaysia. Many bore a shipping label from “Chungwa Post.”

Three people were taken to the hospital with dizziness, shortness of breath, and symptoms of paralysis Thursday after one of the packages was opened at a center for disabled people in the southeastern port city of Ulsan.

The parcel was addressed to a false name at that address and contained a colorless, odorless powder, the Korea Herald reported

The center’s 50 students were evacuated. 

Read More

A similar package was located around 6 p.m. Friday local time at a postal office in Ulsan. The fire department was called to collect it. 

Similar reports also came from Seoul, the Seoul suburb of Yongin, Jeju Island, Haman and Daejeon.

A Jeju resident told police they had discarded two plastic bottles found inside a random package they’d received on July 11 bearing a Taiwan postmark. 

One parcel found in Haman had been sent from Malaysia two months ago, police said. The recipient had kept the parcel unopened and reported it to the police when news of the alert spread on Friday. 

The post office said it would temporarily stop handling international parcels while the source of the packages - and their contents - was investigated.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.