South Carolina Woman Gets Life Sentence After DNA Links Her to Newborn’s River Death

A South Carolina woman has been sentenced to life in prison after recent DNA evidence connected her to the 1992 murder of her newborn daughter.

On Wednesday, Circuit Court Judge Bill McKinnon sentenced 50-year-old Stacy Michelle Rabon to life in prison. CBS News reported that a York County jury convicted her of homicide by child abuse. Rabon was arrested for the murder in 2021 when DNA, collected during a 2019 drug-related arrest, was found to match her baby's.

In his ruling, Judge McKinnon emphasized the vulnerability of the victim. In August 1992, officials discovered Rabon's infant daughter in the Catawba River, wrapped in sheets inside a plastic bag. The baby had suffered more than 50 stab wounds. Despite the gruesome injuries, a coroner deduced that suffocation, not the stabbings or drowning, was the cause of death, reported local station WBTV.

Judge McKinnon stated, "A newborn comes into this world looking for its parents to protect it. This baby was stabbed more than 50 times."

After her arrest, prosecutors believe that Rabon misled them. She claimed she had given birth to the baby in a van by the Catawba River near Rock Hill and subsequently handed the child over to a couple, claiming she never saw her daughter again.

York County Sheriff's Deputy Lanelle Day, the investigator who linked Rabon to the crime via DNA, told CBS News, "Stacy Rabon threw her baby into that cold Catawba River - never looking back, abandoning her, keeping her secret for 29 years."

Rabon's defense emphasized her change over the decades. Her attorney said, "The 50-year-old [Rabon] is no longer the teen who committed that act over three decades ago."

Rabon expressed remorse to the station, saying, "I can't think of anything but her face. I think about her growing up -- all these experiences she missed out on because of my poor decisions."

The sentencing took into account a 1992 law that offers reduced sentences for certain convictions, which means Rabon could be eligible for parole in 2031.

The local community named the infant "Baby Angel Hope." She was interred in 1992 at Forest Hills Cemetery in Rock Hill, noted WBTV. If alive today, she would be 31 years old.

A study from Brown University in 2014 highlighted an unsettling trend: American parents have committed filicide, the act of killing one's own child, approximately 500 times annually over the past 30 years.