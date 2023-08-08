South Carolina to Allow Students to Bring Sunscreen to School Without Doctor’s Note: ‘Common Sense’

A new state law in South Carolina will allow students to bring sunscreen to schools without requiring a note from the doctor, a move many parents and school teachers are simply calling "common sense."

Up until the law was enacted in May, South Carolina required students to obtain a note from their doctor to bring sunscreen to school because it is regulated by the FDA as an over-the-counter drug, WISTV reported.

“It had to be taken to the nurse’s office. They had to have a specific time at which to go to the nurse to have it applied, and then the nurse had to apply it,” Dr. Anne LeClercq, a dermatologist with MUSC, told the news outlet.

Now, according to the law, public schools “shall not prohibit the possession or personal use of sunscreen.” Aerosol and spray sunscreens are not included in the terms of the law, but cream sunscreen is allowed.

“The fact that sunscreen was something that students couldn’t have in their possession — I’ve taught for 20 years, and I actually didn’t know that until this bill was introduced, and it’s just good common sense,” Patrick Kelly, a high school teacher in Richland County and Director of Governmental Affairs with the Palmetto State Teachers Association, told the outlet.

The association showed support for the bill since it was introduced in January, and Kelly said the law will aid teachers.

“As a classroom teacher, I have high school students that are applying lotions at all manner of the day. I don’t need to be in the business of policing whether their lotion has SPF in it or not and whether that makes it illegal or not,” Kelly said.

As of 2020, the CDC tallied 26 states with laws allowing students to bring sunscreen to school and apply it to themselves. The American Academy of Dermatology reports skin cancer as the most common cancer in the country, estimating one in five Americans will develop it over their lifetime.